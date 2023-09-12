Johnny Glynn loses appeal against retrospective suspension

IN A MOVE that is sure to encourage the Competition Controls Committees within counties, former Galway hurler Johnny Glynn is set to miss out on Ardrahan’s county preliminary quarter-final this weekend, after his suspension was upheld.

Reported in ‘The Irish Examiner’, Glynn had appealed his one-game ban after the Galway board took retrospective action. He and Sarsfied opponent Darren Morrissey were booked for an incident prior to half-time. However, camera footage showed Glynn with his hands in a dangerous position up around Morrissey’s neck.

The incident was dealt with at the time in Ballinasloe by referee Conor Quinlan, the CCC then referred back to the referee, an action that comes under Rule 7.3 (e) of the Official Guide which states; ‘The Competitions Control Committee may make a written Request for Clarification from a Referee: (1) where there is any ambiguity in his Report, or (2) where the Competitions Control Committee is in the course of investigating a possible Infraction not stated in his Report (even if the incident itself is disclosed).’

Ardrahan were to face Clarinbridge in the knockout game this Saturday, but Glynn was instead handed a one-game suspension. He appealed it, but it was turned down by the hearings committee.

Advertisement

He can now proceed, if he so wishes, to take it to the Appeals Committee.