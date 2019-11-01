'We are neighbours and friends for life' - Galway duo set to be sideline opponents in Tipperary final

WHEN JOHNNY KELLY takes his Borris-Ileigh team into action in Sunday’s hurling decider in Tipperary, there will be a familiarity factor to the opponents he is plotting to take down.

In 2013 and 2014 Kelly oversaw the fortunes of Kiladangan in the Tipperary senior scene, guiding them to a North divisional title in his opening campaign.

He has an insight into their capabilities and is also well acquainted with their current mastermind – Sean Treacy, a member of Galway’s triumphant teams in the 80s and his neighbour at home across the border.

“We are neighbours and friends for life,” says Kelly.

“Our fathers were friends before that. We’re from a small little place called Boula outside Portumna. Our houses are literally half a kilometre from each other. We grew up together so it’ll be interesting (on Sunday) yeah.”

Kelly will be bidding to pen the latest successful chapter in the tale of his coaching career which has encompassed a wide variety of roles. He served alongside Jimmy Heverin when Portumna made their All-Ireland club breakthrough and then was the man in charge for their 2009 Croke Park success.

He steered Abbeyknockmoy to an intermediate crown in Galway and Coolderry in Offaly to a senior title a few years ago. More recently he has been drafted on board as part of Michael Fennelly’s new Offaly management setup.

That role will be embraced in 2020 but a second county final appearance in three seasons with Borris-Ileigh dominates his mindset at present.

“Oh absolutely, a county final now in Tipperary. I’m looking forward to that (Offaly) role but this is it and I’m 100% all about this at the moment.

“Two years ago was the start of my term with them. We put in a lot of effort that year. Getting to that final and meeting a star-studded team like Sarsfields. Didn’t do ourselves justice on the day but it would have been an incredible achievement to win that at the first time of asking.

“Last year we had what we had, we’d no excuses, we were beaten by better teams all through. But we did have the loss of Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack, Jerry Kelly, all those lads with serious injuries. Last year was a down year and we made a pact that we’d give it a go this year. One game at a time and sure here we are.”

The return of Maher in particular to their ranks has been crucial. 17 months after tearing his cruciate in Semple Stadium in Tipperary colours, he will line out at the same venue on Sunday as a pivotal part of the Borris-Ileigh group.

“Oh for God’s sake, I’ve never seen anything like that man,” outlines Kelly.

“That alone is inspiring. To come back from that injury so quickly and to do what he did this year for Tipperary and to still be going so strong. There’s no pull back in Brendan and we’ll need that in spades next Sunday.

“I think that was noticeable (with) nearly every guy that came back from Tipperary after winning that All-Ireland, it is a big ask for county players to come straight back into the club scene and give it their all because you’re coming from such a high back into the club scene.

“But our two guys (Maher and McCormack) have been exceptional. They’ve just fitted in with the team, they’re one of the boys and they work hard for the team. That’s our ethos. No heroes, no county men, we’re all doing it for the one.”

Brendan Maher leaves the pitch after tearing his cruciate against Clare. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Borris-Ileigh’s pursuit of a seventh county title has dragged on since 1986, the last of three finals they won during a prosperous decade. Reversing their North final loss this year to Kiladangan is now the focus with their semi-final success with 14 men over Kilruane MacDonaghs serving as a boost.

“Look they’re favourites and rightly so because they haven’t been beaten all year. We’ve had a couple of ups and downs, we’re going to have the hit the right tune at the right time.

“It’s a big, big ask now. I’m not trying to say that we’re in any way inferior but they have some good players. That threat is always there with Kiladangan, we’re going to have to be at the top of our game.

“It (the semi-final win) just reaffirms what we’ve said all along and how we see the team. More of a team bond, it unifies the team really and gives us a bit of strength going forward. It does take a bit of time to build that within a squad but it gels us even more.”

