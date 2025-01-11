Johnny Kenny makes impressive debut off bench as Celtic beat Ross County

JOHNNY KENNY MADE an impressive debut off the bench for Celtic as he teed up the final goal of the Scottish champions’ 4-1 win away to Ross County.

Sligo man Kenny, who was recalled to Celtic following a superb loan spell at Shamrock Rovers during their 2024 campaign, replaced fellow Irishman Adam Idah in the 73rd minute with the scoreline still locked at 1-1.

Kenny, 21, caught the eye during a cameo which lasted over 25 minutes, registering his first Celtic assist as Luke McCowan put the cherry on top of a victory which was sealed late on by Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Johnny Kenny showing that he has something to offer with a positive Celtic debut today.



Put himself about well and showed great persistence to help set up Luke McCowan’s goal.



The loan at Shamrock Rovers has served him well.pic.twitter.com/VSddPueyYV — Josh McCafferty (@JoshMcCafferty7) January 11, 2025

Stand-in winger Kyogo Furuhashi showed his adaptability by netting a double in Celtic’s win. The centre-forward started outside of Ireland international Idah on the right after Rodgers lost four wide players for the trip to Dingwall.

But Furuhashi was in familiar territory in front of goal when he netted in each half.

Jordan White had levelled from the spot for the hosts but the Japanese forward headed Celtic back in front in the 81st minute.

Arne Engels and substitute McCowan both netted deep in stoppage time to add some gloss to the scoreline as Celtic moved 18 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Furuhashi was shifted wide after Daizen Maeda joined James Forrest and Nicolas Kuhn on the injured list and Luis Palma was given compassionate leave.

Visiting goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel looked like he had layered up for the -5C temperatures but he faced two shots inside the first two minutes as Celtic twice gave the ball away on the frosty pitch. Neither were on target.

Idah stabbed a shot into the side-netting as Celtic settled down and the Cork man then set up Alistair Johnston to force the first save with a flick towards goal.

County had a better chance after good skill from Josh Nisbet set up Noah Chilvers but the midfielder missed the target with only Schmeichel to beat.

Celtic had a penalty claim rejected by Matthew MacDermid when Reo Hatate got in front of Elijah Campbell and was knocked off balance after the pair collided.

Furuhashi passed up a good chance when he stabbed the ball straight at Jordan Amissah from close range but he opened the scoring in the 40th minute when he steered home Johnston’s inch-perfect cross after a slick move.

Amissah made a double stop from Idah and Furuhashi following left-back Alex Valle’s cross before home boss Don Cowie made a double switch at half-time, bringing on target men Kieran Phillips and White.

Hyunjun Yang forced a save early in the half but County’s substitution paid off when White netted after Johnston had pushed Phillips in the goalmouth.

Rodgers brought on debutant Kenny but his first effort was a shot straight at Amissah from 10 yards.

Celtic got back in front when Engels crossed from the left and Furuhashi headed into the top corner despite Amissah getting his hands to the effort.

Engels then netted from a re-taken penalty after James Brown was eventually penalised for a challenge on Yang following a VAR review. Amissah saved the first effort but was adjudged to have moved off his line following another VAR intervention.

McCowan then received the ball from the persistent Kenny and slotted home eight minutes into stoppage time after some good skill.