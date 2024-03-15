Rovers' Drive for Five helped by late Kenny goal breaking Galway deadlock

Shamrock Rovers 1

Galway United 0

ULTIMATELY, THE CLASS of champions told in Terryland. A moment of quality from Rovers sealed a gritty game in Galway. In the 84th minute, Dylan Watts sailed a ball for Darragh Burns to run on to. He scampered free on the right and squared to Johnny Kenny who blasted home.

Although United had just had the chance of the game, Rovers will feel their goal was coming, They had signalled their intent early. Josh Honohan, Darragh Nugent and Darragh Burns pressed up on the United rearguard.

The visitors threatened throughout. Graham Burke dropped in the pocket and passed with intent. Rory Gaffney carved an opening after clever play on the right.

They forced a number of corners that sailed menacingly into the Galway box. A Honohan header and Burke bullet were closest to forcing an opener in the first quarter.

United carried real fight throughout. They had some clever passages of play with Ed McCarthy to the fore and Stephen Walsh battling admirably with the three Rovers centre halves.

Rovers found it easier to carve out chances and Gaffney rattled the side netting after some more neat interplay.

After taking the break at 0-0, United started the second period on the front foot. Wide men Ed McCarthy and Aodh Dervin both went close as they led the resistance for the home team.

The deadlock continued to lead a charmed existence. Gaffney and Dylan Watts went even closer at the other end with Burke the creative force always.

Roberto Lopes was close from a corner but he couldn’t get enough purchase on his volley.

Stephen Walsh went closer than anyone when he rose highest in the box after another curled free-kick from David Hurley. His header bounced agonisingly wide.

A minute later, there was more reason to rue this as Kenny smashed home for a much needed win for Rovers.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Conor O’ Keeffe, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Al-Amin Kazeem; Karl O’ Sullivan (Aodh Dervin 30), Vince Borden (Patrick Hickey 89), Conor McCormack, David Hurley, Ed McCarthy (Francely Lomboto 89); Stephen Walsh

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Darragh Burns (Sean Hoare 89), Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Josh Honohan (Conan Noonan 72); Dylan Watts, Markus Poom, Darragh Nugent (Johnny Kenny 72); Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney

Referee: Paul McLaughlin