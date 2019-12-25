Waterford FC legend and seven-time league winner dies aged 73

FORMER WATERFORD FC star Johnny Matthews has passed away at the age of 73.

Matthews also lined out for Limerick throughout a distinguished career in football, winning seven league medals in all across both teams.

The Coventry native netted 147 times for Waterford after initially joining the side on a six-week loan in 1966. He also scored goals against Celtic and Manchester United in European Cup games.

Matthews became a referee in recent times and was a highly respected football manager as well.

He enjoyed two stints in charge of Waterford, and guided the Blues to a First Division title in 1990 during his second term at the helm.

Waterford FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club legend Johnny Matthews.#RIPJohnny #Blues #WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/Kin774U4IR — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) December 25, 2019

Waterford Sport extends their deepest and sincerest sympathy to the family of the legendary Johnny Matthews who died this Christmas morning. He was the Blues all-time leading goalscorer before going onto becoming a highly respected manager and in recent times a top referee. pic.twitter.com/fFDENygnPW — Waterford Sport (@WaterfordSport) December 25, 2019

Sad this morning to hear the passing of league of Ireland and @WaterfordFCie legend Johnny Matthews.Winner of a record 7 league titles and still involved on the refereeing side up to recently. RIP Johnny one of the greatest the league has ever seen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KsWoFCyRVV — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) December 25, 2019

