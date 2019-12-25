This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Waterford FC legend and seven-time league winner dies aged 73

Johnny Matthews was also a respected manager during a distinguished football career.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 25 Dec 2019, 2:23 PM
Waterford FC legend Johnny Matthews.
FORMER WATERFORD FC star Johnny Matthews has passed away at the age of 73.

Matthews also lined out for Limerick throughout a distinguished career in football, winning seven league medals in all across both teams.

The Coventry native netted 147 times for Waterford after initially joining the side on a six-week loan in 1966. He also scored goals against Celtic and Manchester United in European Cup games.

Matthews became a referee in recent times and was a highly respected football manager as well.

He enjoyed two stints in charge of Waterford, and guided the Blues to a First Division title in 1990 during his second term at the helm.  

