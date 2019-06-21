This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 June, 2019
Former Ireland U20 out-half McPhillips leaves Ulster for Leicester

The 22-year-old returns to England to join the Premiership club.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 21 Jun 2019, 5:05 PM
JOHNNY MCPHILLIPS HAS become the second Irish player to join Leicester Tigers ahead of next season, as the former Ireland U20 out-half leaves Ulster for Welford Road.

Following Leinster’s Noel Reid to the Premiership club, McPhillips joins Leicester, coached by former Ireland international Geordan Murphy, ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Johnny McPhillips kicks a conversion McPhillips leaves Ulster after making 24 senior appearances. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 22-year-old, who was born and schooled in England, came up through the Ulster academy and made 24 senior appearances for the northern province over the last two seasons.

But the arrival of Billy Burns, and recent addition of Bill Johnston from Munster, means McPhillips has left Kingspan Stadium to continue his career in the English Premiership. 

“Johnny was very well regarded as a young player in the Irish system and he has gained some good experience of senior rugby with Ulster,” Murphy said. 

He has the ability to play at out-half, centre and fullback, which adds to our options along the backline. He is a very bright young player, he is keen to make progress in the game and we’ll be delighted to welcome him on board this summer.

A member of the Ireland team that reached the U20 World Championship final in 2016, McPhillips made 13 appearances for Ulster last term, including nine starts.

On his move to Leicester, he commented: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a prestigious club like Leicester Tigers.

“To be able to play at Welford Road and challenge myself in a new environment full of established and exciting young players is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to developing my game under Geordan Murphy and the coaching team next season.”

