Johnny Sexton signs new IRFU contract extension up until the end of 2023 World Cup

LEINSTER AND IRELAND out-half Johnny Sexton has signed a one-year contract extension with the IRFU.

The new deal will see the Irish Captain up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Last November, Sexton earned his 100th cap for Ireland against Japan and played a pivotal role in Ireland’s third defeat of New Zealand. The 36-year old hit the milestone of 500 Six Nations Championship points against Wales in Round 1 of this year’s tournament and has represented Ireland on 103 occasions.

“Johnny’s performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads,” said David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director.

“He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023.”

✍️ 𝐒𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒!



We're delighted to announce Ireland captain @JohnnySexton has signed a contract extension up until the end of Rugby World Cup 2023. 🔒#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 8, 2022

Johnny Sexton commented: “I always said that if I am enjoying my rugby and the Ireland and Leinster set-ups believe I can add value to the environment then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract.

“There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then.”