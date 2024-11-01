Quiet words and massive influence: Sexton takes on fluid role with Ireland for November

DEFENCE COACH SIMON Easterby says Johnny Sexton will spend time with Ireland intermittently throughout November in an advisory capacity.

Easterby confirmed that former World Player of the Year Sexton already contributed to Ireland’s initial preparation “for a few days” in Dublin before Andy Farrell’s side departed for their warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

And Sexton is “definitely going to be involved over the next few weeks” when Ireland return home, Easterby said, “transitioning in and out” of camp throughout a series which will begin against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium next Friday.

And whereas it was previously suggested that Sexton would work exclusively with out-halves Jack Crowley, Ciarán Frawley and Sam Prendergast, Easterby explained on Thursday that the former captain’s role will be more fluid.

“Johnny has a wide bit of experience, so we’ll lean on him for other things,” Easterby said. “He’s excited about what, potentially, he could offer and so are we as coaches as well as players.

“It’s great to have him in. He’s a great man, he’s a great personality in the group. I guess it remains to be seen how much time he is involved in the next four weeks, but certainly at the moment we see him being involved.

“He has already been in and potentially, he’s going to come in and out of camp over the next four weeks.”

Asked what the players’ response has been to being reunited with their former leader, Easterby laughed: “What do you think?

“They’ve loved it. A real positivity around him being back involved. He hasn’t been out of the game that long, but he adds a real bit of positivity and guys are delighted that he’s involved.”

As for what Sexton can impart upon Ireland’s newer crop of out-halves specifically, Easterby indicated that Sexton’s sheer level of experience as the fulcrum in Andy Farrell’s attack would be invaluable to Crowley, Frawley, and in particular to the uncapped Prendergast.

And while the defence coach stressed that Sexton’s contribution will often likely be as subtle as a quiet word or pointer, Easterby said he expected the two-time Grand Slam winner to have a “massive influence” on greener figures in the Ireland setup.

“I think Johnny, obviously, having retired recently, still has his finger on the pulse in terms of playing in that position in particular, playing in the 10 role; understanding what we do as a team and trying to impart some of that experience that he’s had across the last few years and the way we play the game.

“And I know Jack Crowley’s obviously had time with us and so has Ciarán — Sam less so. But I think all those guys are like sponges.

“They want to learn and they want to understand. They want to get know-how and then go out and try and put those things into practice.

“Johnny will just be able to give them a bit of guidance at times. When you’re leaning on someone like him with that much experience, certainly a few words here and there sometimes, a little bit of a tip and a bit of feedback: that’s all it might be.

“But I think it’s something that teams can do more of, is lean on guys who are not that long out of the game but also have massive respect and could have massive influence on those new guys coming through in terms of their leadership and their understanding of the way the game runs especially in that position as a 10.”