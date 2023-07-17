Sexton's ban could have been far worse - but a heavy cost may yet be paid at the World Cup

WHEN EPCR’S LONG-AWAITING verdict finally arrived, eight weeks had passed since Johnny Sexton angrily confronted the match officials following Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

After such a drawn-out process the verdict was always going to split opinion but the headline is that Sexton will be free to play when Ireland kick-off their World Cup pool campaign in Bordeaux on 9 September. Things could have gone worse for a man who remains Ireland’s most influential player. Reading the full 36-page report issued by EPCR late on Sunday, it’s clear a handful of key moments helped swing things back in his favour, with EPCR detailing five points which they viewed as “a good deal of genuine mitigation.”

Sexton’s misconduct was alleged to have taken place across three incidents post-match. Crucially, Sexton was quick to admit to some of that misconduct. He contacted EPCR Head of Match Officials Tony Spreadbury on the Monday after the final to apologise for the way he had spoken to him after the game – although he failed to apologise to any of the match officials involved before Thursday’s hearing.

Then, he was allowed colour in the lines after referee Jaco Peyper, assistant referee Karl Dickson and TMO Tom Foley all had stated they could not hear what Sexton said at the time due to the noise in the stadium. Sexton admitted he said “a remark along the lines of, ‘it’s a disgrace you guys can’t get the big decisions right’” and to using “the f-word”. While the panel highlighted that Sexton “clearly said more than just the words he admits”, his admission served as the only account of what was actually said.

Alamy Stock Photo Sexton pictured after the Heineken Champions Cup final on 20 May. Alamy Stock Photo

All of this painted a picture of a player accepting his misconduct while showing remorse.

And while Sexton can be a cantankerous presence on the pitch, the Leinster and Ireland out-half does have an excellent disciplinary record, something which goes a long way in such hearings.

Yet it’s hard to escape the sense Sexton has been somewhat fortunate. Towards the final pages of the report, it was interesting to note the evidence from Ireland’s team doctor, Dr Ciaran Cosgrove, which stated Sexton is now fit to play following his long injury layoff.

At this point of the report, Andy Farrell’s contribution also jumps out. It’s stated that the Ireland head coach intended to play Sexton in Ireland’s three warm-up fixtures next month, stressing “we feel that this would be the minimum number of games that he will need to be match fit for the start of the Rugby World Cup.” This comment left the panel satisfied that Sexton would feature in those games if not for the suspension handed down.

The panel stated that if not for those mitigating factors, Sexton would have been facing a six-game ban – meaning he would have sat out the World Cup pool matches against Romania, Tonga and South Africa.

The report makes for interesting reading but now, finally, Ireland and Sexton can put the saga behind them and push on with their World Cup preparations.

The next question is what this all means for Andy Farrell’s plans.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Given Sexton is coming back from injury and hasn’t played since late March, the ban is clearly a setback. The World Cup opener against Romania will come almost six months after the out-half limped out of the Grand Slam-clinching win against England. That’s a significant layoff for any player, let alone a 38-year-old who remains the driving force in Farrell’s team.

Given his track record when coming back from injury, you wouldn’t back against Sexton hitting the ground running in France but Farrell now needs to manage his captain carefully through the opening fixtures. Sexton will have to get minutes against Romania and Tonga if he is to be match sharp come the clash with South Africa on 23 September, but in an ideal world, Sexton would have been rested for at least one of those opening pool games.

We’ll only get a true sense of the impact of the ban after Sexton has had a chance to play at the tournament. If he comes back into the team looking at his influential best, the ban will be viewed as something which kept him fresh while allowing Farrell the opportunity to get a good look at his other options at 10. Should Sexton appear rusty after such a long time out of competitive action, he could be left to rue those few moments of anger at Aviva Stadium.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

For now, his absence certainly boosts the chances of both Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne having a significant say in France. The two will both get opportunites at 10 across the warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa, knowing the out-half pecking order is very much in a state of flux.

Byrne has been solid since returning to the international fold last November but Crowley’s superb form across Munster’s run to the URC title will have furthered his own case.

It could also allow Ciarán Frawley a chance to throw his name in the hat. The versatile Leinster back has been struck by injury during previous international windows and is yet to win his first cap, but is held in high regard by Farrell and his coaching team and could now get a chance at out-half in the August games.

They all know that whatever happens at the World Cup, Sexton’s days in an Ireland shirt are numbered. His international career could yet end in glory in France, but at the very least, that angry outburst at Aviva Stadium means he won’t get a proper send-off in front his home fans next month. If that’s the only real cost of this suspension, Sexton and Ireland will have come out of this whole ordeal with little to complain about.

