Johnny Sexton's autobiography set for October release

JOHNNY SEXTON’S NEW autobiography will be released later this year.

Sandycove will publish the book, titled ‘Obsessed’, in October.

Former Ireland and Leinster out-half Sexton retired from rugby following last year’s World Cup in France, ending a glittering career which included 119 Test caps.

Sexton won four Six Nations titles and four Champions Cup titles with Leinster, and says his new book will lift the lid on his life on and off the rugby pitch.

Advertisement

It will be Sexton’s second book, having released ‘Becoming a Lion’ in 2013.

“I am very pleased to be working with the Penguin team again,” Sexton said.

The book will be released in October 2024.

“In this book I will openly share my personal story and aim to give a full & honest insight into my life on and off the rugby pitch – one which I hope that readers will enjoy.”

The publisher added: “No Irish rugby player has ever achieved more, or been a source of more inspiration to teammates and fans alike, than Johnny Sexton.

“All of this would have seemed highly unlikely as late as May 2009, when – aged 24 – he was nowhere near first choice at Leinster, and still uncapped by Ireland.

“In his hotly anticipated autobiography, Johnny will tell the story of his life, and explore the sources of his unmatched will to win.

“The Sexton era – marked by four European Cups, four Six Nations championships (including two Grand Slams), unprecedented victories in the Southern Hemisphere, two stints for Ireland at number 1 in the world, and the World Player of the Year award 2018– was above all the time when Leinster and Ireland went from being underachievers to being overachievers.

“Always outspoken on and off the field, Sexton will offer an honest look at his childhood, his seemingly inauspicious early experiences in club and professional rugby, his relationships with key teammates and coaches (including Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell, Joe Schmidt and Andy Farrell), and his ideas about the game.”

‘Obsessed’ is available for pre-order now.