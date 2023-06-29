Johnny Sexton and Leinster Rugby to face disciplinary hearing

A DISCIPLINARY HEARING concerning misconduct complaints against Johnny Sexton arising from the Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle last month has been set for July.

EPCR have confirmed that the out-half and Leinster Rugby will face a hearing via video conference on 13 July.

Following Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle in Dublin, Sexton – who was unavailable due to injury – was seen confronting referee Jaco Peyper and his match officials on the pitch.

The Ireland captain, who is currently in camp with Andy Farrell’s squad, now faces an anxious wait to find out if his actions will result in a ban that would disrupt his World Cup preparations.

Ireland play three World Cup warm-up fixtures in August – taking on Italy (5 August) and England (19 August) in Dublin before playing Samoa (26 August) in Bayonne. Ireland face Romania in their World Cup opener in Bordeaux on 9 September.

An EPCR statement read: “Misconduct complaints against the Leinster Rugby player, Johnny Sexton, and against Leinster Rugby, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday 20 May 2023, have been lodged by EPCR.

“After thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match, in accordance with EPCR regulations, the EPCR Disciplinary Officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton).

“The complaints were referred to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, who has appointed Christopher Quinlan KC (England, Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) as the independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the case and consider whether misconduct took place.

“The hearing will take place by video conference, on 13 July.

“EPCR will be making no further comment.”

