Lowe and Ryan doubts, but Sexton set to lead Leinster in Montpellier

JONATHAN SEXTON IS expected to be fit for Leinster’s Champions Cup opener away to Montpellier on Saturday.

The Ireland captain reported a dead leg during the Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland, but the province’s injury update today suggests he will be able to make the trip to France.

Also available is flanker Will Connors after he missed Ireland’s last outing while undertaking return to play protocols.

Jimmy O’Brien is also available, but the international trio of Garry Ringrose (jaw), James Lowe (groin) and James Ryan (concussion return to play protocols) are said to require more assessment.

Prop Ed Byrne, like Tadhg Furlong, will remain out with a calf injury.