This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen upbeat on Sexton's chances of being fit for Toulouse

The out-half missed last weekend’s quarter-final win over Ulster with a quad issue.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,225 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4580111

LEO CULLEN IS ‘reasonably confident’ Johnny Sexton will shake off a minor quad injury in time to face Toulouse in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium later this month.

After pulling up with the problem in training last week, Sexton missed the quarter-final win over Ulster and has not played since Ireland’s heavy defeat to Wales on the final weekend of the Six Nations.

Johnny Sexton during the warm up Sexton hasn't played for Leinster since December. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sexton has been rehabbing the injury with the Leinster medical team and the hope is that he will return to training next week, but is unlikely to be involved against Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 a week out from Toulouse. 

“Johnny’s coming on well,” Cullen said. “It wasn’t a significant injury that he had, so he’s rehabbing this week and will return to training hopefully next week.”

In Sexton’s absence, Ross Byrne kicked the match-winning points for Leinster to secure a place in a third successive European semi-final, but the 23-year-old out-half is also nursing a foot problem and is rested for tonight’s Pro14 clash against Benetton [KO 7.45pm, TG4/eir Sport].

Both Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner are in line to make their respective injury comebacks against Glasgow next Saturday, having come through training this week. 

The pair have not played since Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to England on the opening weekend, Henshaw struggling with a dead leg issue and Toner undergoing ankle surgery, but they are set for a return ahead of the visit of Toulouse to Dublin on Sunday 21 April.

“Robbie and Dev have got through the week’s training,” Cullen continued. “If they come through next week, there is a strong possibility they’ll feature next weekend. Getting guys back from medium-term injuries at this stage of the season is always very positive.”

On Dan Leavy, the head coach added: “I’ve talked to Dan, yeah. He is just getting to terms with putting a plan in place, just making sure he has the correct procedures done and whatever way that gets mapped out for him. He’s in very good hands, lots of experience in that field for him with his knee. He’s in safe hands.” 

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie