Cullen upbeat on Sexton's chances of being fit for Toulouse

LEO CULLEN IS ‘reasonably confident’ Johnny Sexton will shake off a minor quad injury in time to face Toulouse in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium later this month.

After pulling up with the problem in training last week, Sexton missed the quarter-final win over Ulster and has not played since Ireland’s heavy defeat to Wales on the final weekend of the Six Nations.

Sexton hasn't played for Leinster since December. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sexton has been rehabbing the injury with the Leinster medical team and the hope is that he will return to training next week, but is unlikely to be involved against Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 a week out from Toulouse.

“Johnny’s coming on well,” Cullen said. “It wasn’t a significant injury that he had, so he’s rehabbing this week and will return to training hopefully next week.”

In Sexton’s absence, Ross Byrne kicked the match-winning points for Leinster to secure a place in a third successive European semi-final, but the 23-year-old out-half is also nursing a foot problem and is rested for tonight’s Pro14 clash against Benetton [KO 7.45pm, TG4/eir Sport].

Both Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner are in line to make their respective injury comebacks against Glasgow next Saturday, having come through training this week.

The pair have not played since Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to England on the opening weekend, Henshaw struggling with a dead leg issue and Toner undergoing ankle surgery, but they are set for a return ahead of the visit of Toulouse to Dublin on Sunday 21 April.

“Robbie and Dev have got through the week’s training,” Cullen continued. “If they come through next week, there is a strong possibility they’ll feature next weekend. Getting guys back from medium-term injuries at this stage of the season is always very positive.”

On Dan Leavy, the head coach added: “I’ve talked to Dan, yeah. He is just getting to terms with putting a plan in place, just making sure he has the correct procedures done and whatever way that gets mapped out for him. He’s in very good hands, lots of experience in that field for him with his knee. He’s in safe hands.”

