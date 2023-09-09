Sexton becomes Ireland's oldest player ever as he closes in on ROG record

JOHN HAYES’ RECORD has fallen. The Bull had been Ireland’s oldest player ever at the age of 37 years and 277 days when he made his last international appearance against Scotland in 2011.

Now, Johnny Sexton holds that particular record, while he closed in on another one with an impressive 24-point haul in Ireland’s 12-try victory over Romania in their World Cup opener.

Sexton is 38 years and 58 days old. He is just nine points off Ronan O’Gara’s all-time points-scoring record for Ireland, having scored two tries and seven conversions in Ireland’s 82-2 win over the Romanians.

“The most pleasing point for us was definitely 60-odd minutes under the belt and firing on all cylinders and fit and healthy and ready to go for the rest of the competition,” was Andy Farrell’s view of Sexton’s outing in Bordeaux.

The man himself was delighted to be back in action after nearly six months on the sidelines through injury and suspension, although there was a typically self-critical edge to his appraisal of his 66-minute performance.

“I’m delighted to get through some minutes,” said Sexton. “We got through some good stuff, but there’s lots to improve on, both individually and as a team, and we know the challenge next week [against Tonga] is going to be up a couple of levels.

“We’re very, very happy with five points, and a good points difference as well, which could matter at the end of the pool.”

Sexton was pleased that he came through his return unscathed. It was a groin injury that sidelined him back in March but he appeared to be in excellent physical condition against Romania.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton applauds the Irish fans in Bordeaux. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“You’ve got to go and show it, it doesn’t matter if you’ve trained hard. When it comes to the game, the pressure is different, the intensity is different,” said Sexton.

“So, I definitely needed a game for sure to test it out. I’m happy with some stuff, and not so happy with other things. I don’t think you ever play a game where you’re 100% happy.”

As for the brief injury worry just before half time, Sexton said he had got an accidental stamp on the wrist while he was scoring.

Even though this is his final hurrah in rugby, Sexton said he’s not wasting time worrying about getting injured again.

“I’m not scared,” said Sexton. “When you play rugby, you’ve got to be prepared to be injured.

“It’s a tough game, it’s physical, and if it happens it happens. I can’t go into games worrying about anything really. I’ve just got to go and play and hope your body holds up.”

A question came from a French journalist around Ireland’s collective kicking game but it was lost in translation and Sexton initially thought it was a question criticising his individual kicking game.

“I thought the French were having a go at me again!” said Sexton with a smile once the question had been clarified.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Sexton after Ireland's win. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Even accounting for the weak opposition, it was a demanding afternoon’s work for Ireland in the searing heat of Bordeaux, so Sexton insisted they have to be pleased with their opening-weekend display.

“We were talking about it after,” said Sexton. “We’ll never use it as an excuse because it’s the same for both teams, but the conditions were incredibly tough. Even the warm-up, I was talking to the lads and they just felt like they were burning.

“Thankfully, we had a couple of water breaks and half time to regroup.

“I thought we got better as the game went on, which was the most pleasing thing from a fitness point of view. The second half, we found our flow a bit better, so it’s pleasing on that front.”