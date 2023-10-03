IRELAND ASSISTANT COACH Mike Catt believes that Johnny Sexton’s ban before the World Cup has proven to be beneficial in the long run.

The 38-year-old Ireland captain missed all of his team’s warm-up games after being handed a three-match ban for his behaviour towards the match officials following Leinster’s defeat to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final in May.

The suspension was framed as a big setback for Ireland in some quarters, given that Sexton hadn’t played since March due to a groin injury. However, he has started all three of his team’s games at this World Cup and appears to be in excellent physical condition.

This World Cup is Sexton’s final chapter as a professional rugby player before his retirement and Catt feels that the pre-tournament ban has helped the out-half to get into the best shape possible.

“I think it’s actually worked in our favour, him being banned for three games, because he’s had a proper pre-season and his body has been able to maintain the intensity of those Test matches, Tonga and South Africa, especially the South Africa game, a good 50 to 60 minutes there [Sexton played 72 minutes] and he was very comfortable with it,” said Catt this afternoon in Tours.

“It’s all about preparation and it’s probably the first time he’s had a proper pre-season, injury-free, where he’s been able to really knuckle down and get things done so all credit to him for putting that work in and getting himself up to that stage.

“It is what it is and he’s flying at the moment. He’s played exceptionally well and what he brings to the team is huge, so long may it continue.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton with his son, Luca, after the South Africa game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Catt himself retired from playing at the age of 38 and said the physical side of it was the biggest challenge at that stage.

“It’s easy because you’ve done it for so long, it’s more the physicality, the physical side of it and if you can maintain yourself physically. The mental side is not a problem because you’re in it and you’ve experienced it,” said Ireland’s attack coach.

“It’s more the physical side and if you’ve prepared well, hopefully it goes your way.”

Catt and Sexton are hoping this Ireland team can make it four wins from four in Pool B as they get set to take on Scotland in Paris this Saturday.

It’s a crucial clash given that Ireland can still go out of the World Cup, although just two match points would guarantee them top spot in Pool B.

Andy Farrell’s side are firm favourites against the Scots, but Catt says that Ireland are comfortable with that kind of expectation.

“Very much so and I think that’s where the trip to New Zealand last year… we put ourselves in those situations, the Six Nations and winning the Grand Slam on the back of that with England and Scotland, those games,” said Catt.

“So we’re well aware and we understand what needs to be done and again if we put in a performance defensively and in attack, then there’s a chance that things will go our way but it’s going to be a proper Test match, and that’s why we play the game.”

Ireland have won their last eight games against Scotland which would seem to give the Irish players a psychological advantage but Catt doesn’t believe that’s the case.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“No, I don’t think it gives them anything,” he said. “It’s not about being eight, it’s the next game, that they’re pulling on an Irish shirt and looking to put in a performance that the nation is going to be proud of and we are going to be proud of too, and I think if we can do that then there’s a good chance that the game might go our way.

“So, history is history. It doesn’t come into it at all, from our point of view. We’ve prepared well for this game, we’ve had a weekend off on the back of that South Africa game and we need to chase our potential.

“We need to make sure we go up another level to what we were against South Africa.”

Ireland have scored 21 tries in their three World Cup games so far but Catt believes there is more to come on that side of the game.

“We missed a fair few opportunities over the past two or three games and for me it’s those opportunities in international rugby, especially at World Cups, you have to nail,” said Catt.

“So there’s still a bit of work-ons there, in terms of our accuracy, what we’re seeing and how we get the ball to where we want it to go.

“But yeah, we’re happy with the number of points we’ve got currently and so again Saturday is just another opportunity for us to show our stuff again.”