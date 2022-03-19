'For the first time, we’re cheering on England tonight' - Johnny Sexton

IRELAND WILL HAVE to sit back and watch events unfold in Paris to find out if they are Six Nations champions for 2022.

Andy Farrell’s side claimed the Triple Crown with a 26-5 bonus-point win over Scotland this evening to leave them top of the Six Nations table for now.

But a win for France in their clash with England at Stade de France [KO 8pm, RTÉ] would see Les Bleus secure the Grand Slam and knock Ireland off their current perch.

Ireland need Eddie Jones’ side to beat or draw with the French if they’re to be crowned Six Nations champions.

Farrell’s men finished their championship by scoring four tries against Scotland in Dublin to claim their first Triple Crown since 2018.

“We’re happy enough, it’s not perfect by any means,” said captain Johnny Sexton after their victory.

“We did some things very well, but not as well as we would have wanted in a final.

“We were searching for that x-factor performance. We did just enough, we did what exactly what we wanted.

“We got five points which puts pressure on France and for the first time we’re cheering on England tonight. It will be strange.”

Whatever happens next, Ireland are happy that this championship has seen them making positive progress.

They opened with a convincing win over Wales, then lost narrowly away to France, beat a 13-man Italy well, won against 14-man England in London, before concluding with their bonus-point victory over the Scots.

“That’s the most important thing, we keep going forward,” said Sexton.

“From day one under Andy Farrell, we’ve been getting better and better.

“Last year, Andy Farrell was getting written off, I was getting written off, we were getting written off. We know you’re not always that far from being slated off.

“We will keep our feet on the ground but we are enjoying it. We have bought into it. We are the closest bunch you could imagine… we said beforehand we will try and get the five points then sit back with a beer and enjoy whatever happens.”