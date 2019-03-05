This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'

Ireland’s out-half has faced some criticism for his show of annoyance against Italy.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 4,619 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/4524796

SOME CRITICS HAVE an issue with the manner in which Johnny Sexton expresses his frustration on the rugby pitch, but the Ireland out-half won’t be changing at the age of 33.

Sexton’s latest show of annoyance came as he was replaced in Ireland’s win over Italy in the Six Nations two weekends ago, with the Leinster man visibly upset at his team’s inability to retain the ball in Rome.

Jonathan Sexton after the game Sexton was frustrated in Rome. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland vice-captain has faced some criticism in the wake of that Ireland victory, with the suggestion being made that Sexton’s visible frustration may add to the pressure felt by team-mates.

However, those within the Ireland camp are well accustomed to Sexton’s mannerisms and deny that it has a negative effect on the players around him.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Ireland fullback Rob Kearney when asked if Sexton’s shows of frustration impact on team-mates.

“That’s Johnny, isn’t it? We’re a little bit used to it. We all get very frustrated and we all show our frustration in different ways. I’ve played with Johnny for 15 odd years now so maybe I’m not the one to ask but, certainly, I don’t think it’s having much of an effect on us.”

Asked if he has often been on the receiving end of Sexton’s annoyance, Kearney smiled.

“Weekly,” said the Leinster 15. “I think we all have.

“I think it’s good, it drives standards among us. Johnny understands the game very well and he’s very clear in terms of how he wants to play it. That’s his way of communicating it.”

Sexton and Ireland are focusing on cutting out the errors that stunted their attacking game against Italy last time out as they prepare for Sunday’s Six Nations clash against France.

Ireland lost their opening round clash with England in Dublin, denting their confidence, but have since recorded wins over Scotland and Italy while remaining short of their best form.

There have been major concerns about Ireland on the outside since the Italy performance, but Kearney says there is belief within Schmidt’s group that a strong showing is coming.

“There’s a lot of excitement, a little bit of nerves and frustration,” said Kearney. “But there’s a huge amount of confidence, as well, in our ability and in the type of game that we know we’re close to producing.

“We’re going to be filled with different emotions during the week but the important thing is that when the weekend comes, there’s a huge amount of excitement to go and play rugby.

“We’re at home in front of our fans in the Aviva playing for our country in the Six Nations, and that needs to be the overriding feeling for us at the weekend.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    FOOTBALL
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Pochettino insists Spurs 'can beat any team' while they eye up Champions League run
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    IRELAND
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Tickets for Ireland's World Cup warm-up Tests to go on sale next week
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie