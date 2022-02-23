Johnny Sexton set to return as Ireland captain against Italy

Sexton is set to return at 10 this weekend.

JOHNNY SEXTON IS set to return from injury as Ireland captain against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The 36-year-old missed the defeat to France in Paris two weekends ago due to a hamstring injury, with Joey Carbery getting his first-ever Six Nations start in Sexton’s absence, while Jack Carty had a two-minute cameo off the bench.

However, Sexton has recovered from that hamstring issue and is now in line to start in Ireland’s number 10 shirt this weekend.

The experienced out-half will speak to the media this afternoon in his usual captain’s press conference.

While there will have been temptation to give Carbery another start against Italy this weekend, it appears that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is instead keen to get Sexton back up to speed with another fallow week to come ahead of the clash with England in London on 12 March.

Carbery now looks likely to be in reserve against the Italians this weekend and will hope for a lengthy stint off the bench.