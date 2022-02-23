Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Johnny Sexton set to return as Ireland captain against Italy

Joey Carbery started Ireland’s last Six Nations game against France.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 1:25 PM
20 minutes ago 1,300 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5690962
Sexton is set to return at 10 this weekend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Sexton is set to return at 10 this weekend.
Sexton is set to return at 10 this weekend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON IS set to return from injury as Ireland captain against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The 36-year-old missed the defeat to France in Paris two weekends ago due to a hamstring injury, with Joey Carbery getting his first-ever Six Nations start in Sexton’s absence, while Jack Carty had a two-minute cameo off the bench.

However, Sexton has recovered from that hamstring issue and is now in line to start in Ireland’s number 10 shirt this weekend.

The experienced out-half will speak to the media this afternoon in his usual captain’s press conference.

While there will have been temptation to give Carbery another start against Italy this weekend, it appears that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is instead keen to get Sexton back up to speed with another fallow week to come ahead of the clash with England in London on 12 March.

Carbery now looks likely to be in reserve against the Italians this weekend and will hope for a lengthy stint off the bench.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie