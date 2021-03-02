IRFU confirms new one-year contract extension for Johnny Sexton

Sexton has signed on for another year with Ireland and Leinster.

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has signed a new one-year central contract extension up until June 2022.

The 35-year-old will play on with Leinster and Ireland for at least another season after confirmation of his new deal.

Sexton is the current Ireland captain under head coach Andy Farrell and returned from a head injury to lead the side to a win over Italy last weekend, their first victory of the 2021 Six Nations.

The out-half has 97 caps for Ireland and has been a key figure in Leinster’s four Heineken Champions Cup successes.

“I am really enjoying my rugby and I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments,” said Sexton of his new IRFU deal.

“I am enjoying the challenge of captaincy and the added responsibility that it brings. My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own.”

Sexton, who has been on Lions tours in 2013 and 2017, was a major part of Ireland’s Grand Slam success in 2018, when he was named World Rugby Player of the Year.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora commended Sexton for his ongoing impact for Leinster and Ireland.

“Johnny continues to show he has the quality and appetite to compete at the highest levels,” said Nucifora.

“He is playing an important leadership role with the Ireland squad and his insight and experience continues to be of great value to the group.”

Last week, the IRFU confirmed a new two-year contract extension for Ireland and Ulster lock Iain Henderson, with announcements of new deals for the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy, and Keith Earls expected to follow.