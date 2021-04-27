BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Advertisement

Captain Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's clash with La Rochelle

The 35-year-old continues to be sidelined due to a head injury.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 2:27 PM
4 minutes ago 235 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5421264
Sexton is sidelined due to head injury.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sexton is sidelined due to head injury.
Sexton is sidelined due to head injury.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash with La Rochelle in France on Sunday.

The 35-year-old captain continues to be sidelined by a head injury, having suffered his latest blow in the quarter-final victory over Exeter on 10 April.

Sexton also suffered head injuries earlier this year for Leinster and Ireland. 

The province say that he is unavailable for selection this weekend but will continue to train and be “assessed as part of the graduated return-to-play process.”

With Sexton absent, Ross Byrne is set to start at out-half for Leinster after impressing off the bench in his place against Exeter.

However, Leinster have also reported that Garry Ringrose [ankle] and James Ryan [head injury] came through their returns to action against Munster last weekend unscathed and are available for the La Rochelle game.

Back row Scott Penny and Tommy O’Brien also made successful comebacks in the Munster game, while Ciarán Frawley will overcome the minor hamstring injury that saw him drop off the bench prior to kick-off and return to full training.

Leinster say they are still uncertain whether Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, and Jimmy O’Brien will be available for selection against La Rochelle.

Doris was due to make his return from a head injury in last weekend’s Rainbow Cup clash with Munster but pulled out after suffering a “minor calf injury” at the captain’s run on Friday.

Harry Byrne picked up a hamstring injury during that game, while Gibson-Park and O’Brien have been out of action with hamstring injuries.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Scrum-half Rowan Osborne is also still recovering from a hand injury and will be further assessed during the training week, as will Doris, Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, and O’Brien.

Jack Dunne [ankle], Adam Byrne [quad], Dan Leavy [knee], Conor O’Brien [knee], and Max Deegan [knee] all remain sidelined.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie