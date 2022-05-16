Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 16 May 2022
Advertisement

Peerless Sexton drives Leinster's relentless pursuit of fifth European star

The 36-year-old was superb once again as Leinster set up a Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 16 May 2022, 6:00 AM
11 minutes ago 77 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5764833
Sexton was superb against Toulouse.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sexton was superb against Toulouse.
Sexton was superb against Toulouse.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WHEN THE TOPIC of Tadhg Furlong’s passing came up, Johnny Sexton couldn’t resist a joke.

Like everyone else, Leinster’s captain will be hoping that tighthead prop Furlong’s ankle issue doesn’t prove to be serious with the Champions Cup final just two weekends away.

And like everyone else, Sexton was impressed with Furlong’s 25-metre pass in Saturday’s semi-final win over Toulouse, one of a few lovely touches he had on the ball before limping off injured after 16 minutes.

“I’m sure it will be part of his new highlights reel now and speculation that he can play 12 for Ireland, is he the best playmaker that we have, and all of this,” said Sexton with a smile.

There’s no doubting Furlong’s qualities as a ball-handler and decision-maker, but Sexton showed once again on Saturday that he remains the conductor supreme of this deeply impressive Leinster team. 

The 36-year-old was superb against Toulouse as he enjoyed something of an armchair ride in the outstanding Leinster attack, invariably making the right decision to pass, run, dummy, or kick. 

He was centrally involved as Leo Cullen’s side scored four tries, Sexton delivering the scoring pass for three of them, but it’s a measure of the man that he was keen to talk about Leinster’s missed chances after the 40-17 victory.

Antoine Dupont’s turnover try off Jamison Gibson-Park’s grubber kick, Robbie Henshaw being caught offside as Leinster’s maul looked set for a close-range try, Gibson-Park being intercepted by Romain Ntamack close to the tryline – Sexton wanted more.

johnny-sexton-and-hugo-keenan-celebrate-with-try-scorer-james-lowe Sexton celebrates one of Leinster's four tries. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“To win a final, like go back to that Saracens final in 2019 – we’re an inch out from their line and we make a mistake and we don’t score. You score there, it’s a totally different game,” said Sexton.

“Today, the game’s not going to be perfect but it’s how we bounced back that pleased me the most. We stayed in the moment and kept going, kept being relentless and that’s what I was most proud of.”

The pain of losing to Saracens in Newcastle in 2019 clearly still sits prominently in Sexton’s mind.

There are the successful European memories of 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2018 on a wet day in Bilbao against Racing 92, but their only European final defeat rankles as he and Leinster aim for their fifth title.

“You look back at all of the finals you’ve been a part of, there’s so much learning, and a lot of Pro14, URC finals – the competition has changed its name so many times I don’t know what it’s called! We’ve been in loads of them, we’ve won loads and we’ve lost loads.

“In Europe, we’ve got a good record but the days when you don’t turn up in the finals, they hurt you and live with you probably more than the victories.

“So you try and get that experience into the group and explain that you need to take the occasion out of it and just really go out and try and play your best.”

The task this time is beating La Rochelle in Marseille on 28 May. Leinster lost away to Ronan O’Gara’s side in the semi-finals last season on a day Sexton was missing due to injury.

They get their chance to settle the score on the biggest stage in two weekends’ time, although La Rochelle also believe they have wrongs to right after losing last season’s final to Toulouse.

johnny-sexton-celebrates-after-the-game-with-his-kids-luca-amy-sophie-after-the-game Sexton with his kids after Leinster's win on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I missed out in the semi-final last year against him,” said Sexton. “Look, he has done really well with La Rochelle, he has built a team there now and they will be hurting [after last season].

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We’re going to have to be at our very best to get the win.”

Sexton believes the experiences this Leinster team have built since their defeat to Saracens in 2019 put them in a good place for the La Rochelle clash. There are many new faces in the side who weren’t there in Newcastle that day, but the blend of stalwarts and fresher young players feels like a strong one.

As Toulouse found out, Leinster can play at a tempo that is very difficult to live with and their attack under Stuart Lancaster’s coaching has gone to a new level this season with forwards as skillful as Furlong featuring prominently.

“It’s the quality of player that we have and to be able to do things like that… Ross Molony threw a couple of lovely passes out the back as well,” said Sexton.

“But it’s not something that happens by accident, it comes down to the coaches working on it every single day relentlessly.

“Even when you’re not playing, you’re doing extra skills sessions. So it doesn’t just happen or it’s not luck that these players just appear – it’s been years of hard work and good coaching that’s gone into them.” 

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie