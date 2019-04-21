This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster look towards 'biggest battle of our careers' against Sarries

Saracens will be aiming to deny Leinster a record fifth Champions Cup title.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 5:58 PM
14 minutes ago 772 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4601927

JOHNNY SEXTON SAYS he and his Leinster team-mates are facing into the biggest battle of their careers after securing a place in the Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens.

Leinster will be aiming to secure a record fifth title in Newcastle on 11 May, having scored three tries in an impressive 30-12 victory over Toulouse in today’s semi-final in Dublin.

Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney celebrate after the game Sexton and Rob Kearney after Leinster's win. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Victory for Leo Cullen’s side over Saracens in the decider at St James’ Park in three weekends’ time would take them clear of Toulouse in terms of trophies in this competition, but Sexton knows Leinster have a huge task ahead of them.

“We spoke a little bit about that, not too much,” Sexton told Virgin Media of the opportunity to claim a fifth title. “We knew Toulouse had four stars on their jersey but at the same time Sarries have two and if they win they won’t be far behind us.

“We saw yesterday how they dominated Munster and we know how tough a side Munster are. So we’ll be up against it but we’ll prepare now for the biggest battle of our careers.”

Sexton was named man of the match after a strong 65-minute outing in which he guided Leinster’s controlled win over Toulouse, although he described his own performance as an “a mixed bag.”

But there was no doubting that this was an impressive showing from a player who had last taken to the pitch in Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to Wales and who hadn’t played for Leinster in 2019.

“During the week I felt like I was cramming for a big exam, I haven’t trained in a few weeks so I had to fit in a lot of work during the week,” said Sexton.

“I probably tried to do a little bit too much during the week but I’m just delighted to be in another final.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing for all of these supporters here today. To go to another Heineken Cup is dream-come-true stuff. I never thought I’d play in one, never mind five and throw a Challenge Cup in there as well.

“It’s special, but we don’t play to get to finals, we play to try and win stuff. Hopefully, we can go one step further.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie