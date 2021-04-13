BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

'He’s still as good as ever' - Sexton very much in the mix for third Lions tour

The 35-year-old is hoping to be part of the trip to South Africa this summer.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,387 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5408814
Sexton was a Lions tourist in 2013 and 2017.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Sexton was a Lions tourist in 2013 and 2017.
Sexton was a Lions tourist in 2013 and 2017.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LIONS FORWARDS COACH Robin McBryde says Johnny Sexton is “as good as ever” as attack coach Gregor Townsend confirmed the 35-year-old out-half is very much in the mix to travel on his third tour this summer.

Sexton was part of the 2013 and 2017 tours under head coach Warren Gatland and will hope to be named in the Lions squad again on 6 May, when Gatland is due to reveal a selection of around 36 players for this summer’s trip to South Africa.

Townsend – who is accustomed to coaching against Sexton in his capacity as Scotland boss – confirmed that the Leinster man will be in consideration at out-half along with the likes of Owen Farrell, Finn Russell, and Dan Biggar.

“Johnny is obviously very much in the mix,” said Townsend. “It’s a very strong position with players at the top of the game at a good age. Finn Russell is 28, Dan Biggar [31] is a bit older and Farrell [29] is a similar age.

“Johnny is older but with a lot of experience and played really well against Scotland. So there’s real depth there at 10 with plenty more discussions to come.”

McBryde works alongside Sexton in his role as an assistant coach for Leinster and is convinced that the Ireland captain has plenty to offer the Lions again this summer. 

Sexton has been undergoing the return-to-play protocols this week after suffering a head injury in the first half of Leinster’s win over Exeter last weekend, having also suffered a head injury during the recent Six Nations.

“I think he’s still as good as ever,” said McBryde. “Obviously, I left the Leinster bubble on Saturday to come here.

“Look, I think he’s performing well, the last game against England proved that as well and yeah hopefully he’ll be OK.”

Meanwhile, Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins – who is set for his sixth tour as a player and coach this summer – praised Sexton’s longevity.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He has been an incredible player, hasn’t he?” said Jenkins. “Watching him this year, watching closely because when we played Ireland he was a big threat to us. A fantastic player for Leinster and Ireland and he has been for the Lions as well.

“We’ve got Alun Wyn [Jones] as well who is 35, these guys seem to get better and better. It’s incredible what they actually do, especially with the demands of the modern game too.

“Johnny has been incredible, it’s no surprise to me that he’s banging down the door to get onto the Lions tour. He’s a fantastic player and he’s having a decent season.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie