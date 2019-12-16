This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster dismiss reports linking Johnny Sexton to Top 14 move

League leaders Lyon are reportedly interested in the Ireland out-half.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 6:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,679 Views 11 Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE DISMISSED speculation linking out-half Johnny Sexton with a return to France next summer.

The Irish Times’ Gerry Thornley reported that the Ireland out-half has turned down “strong overtures” from league leaders Lyon to bring him back to the Top 14 at the end of the season.

Sexton, who played with Racing Métro in Paris from 2013 to 2015, is centrally contracted with the IRFU until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Asked about a potential move on Monday, Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster said there is “certainly nothing from our end”.

“Johnny is contracted to Leinster and Ireland until 2021,” Lancaster said, “and the only conversation I have had with Johnny is how he can get better, how Leinster can get better, and how he can play for Ireland.”

Sexton is currently sidelined by a knee ligament injury which threatens to keep him out of the opening rounds of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The 34-year-old has been assessed by a specialist in the UK, and is due to return for further consultation over the Christmas period.

