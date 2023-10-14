From here on in, it's now or never for Johnny Sexton

DURING A LATE-NIGHT debrief of last weekend’s win over Scotland, a colleague prompted a moment of silence when he posed an interesting question about Johnny Sexton: “Can you think of any athlete performing at a higher level when they were about to retire?”

A few names were thrown about, but it’s hard to argue against what Sexton is currently doing on the biggest stage in world rugby.

His impending retirement could have been a shadow looming over this tournament but in fact, it’s hardly been mentioned across Ireland’s run to tonight’s quarter-final against New Zealand. The out-half has been in scintillating form in France, and while his age was a major talking point in the years leading up the tournament – peaking when Warren Gatland left him out of the 2021 Lions tour – it’s become less of a focus as he’s continued to deliver on the pitch.

Not only is Sexton still holding his own, at the age of 38, he remains the best out-half in the game. Tonight the All Blacks wait in Paris, and from here on in, every time Sexton steps on the pitch he could be about to play his final game.

Yesterday, Caelan Doris said Sexton’s impending retirement is one of the factors driving the group through the tournament.

“Even last week building into Scotland, obviously there was a chance that could be his last ever game. He said that to us as a group,” Doris said.

Alamy Stock Photo Caelan Doris speaking to the media yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo

“What an unbelievable player and leader he’s been for Ireland for so many years. I think all the players will agree that the standards he sets raises everyone else’s game. It’s almost like having another coach on the pitch. He seems to have a bird’s eye view, he seems to see everything regardless of where you are.

He catches every mistake, you can’t get away with anything when he’s around – which is obviously a good thing, for the most part except when he’s shouting at you for those few seconds.

Advertisement

“He definitely brings us to another level I think… The way he prepares for a game, he absolutely loves the game and puts everything into it. He’s the utmost professional and a great role model for of us (younger players).”

When Sexton sat down to plan out his future in the early days of Andy Farrell’s tenure as Ireland boss, this weekend would already have been firmly in their sights. Breaking the World Cup quarter-final barrier has long been a goal for Irish rugby, but the team’s development under Farrell has pushed that ambition further. Now they firmly believe they are good enough to win the whole thing. With Sexton steering proceedings with such confidence and skill, they have the ability to do just that.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Farrell and Sexton speaking to the media earlier this week. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell’s decision in 2020 to make Sexton his captain was a statement about their four-year-plan. It was easy to see why Farrell went for Sexton, as the Ireland boss and his out-half share many traits in terms of their personalities. Farrell was also fiercely competitive on the pitch and was the type of player who drove standards in a team. Still, many coaches would have shirked at the idea of handing the fierly Leinster player such responsibility. Sexton had a sparky history with some match officials and other members of the Ireland leadership group, such as Peter O’Mahony or James Ryan, looked well suited to step up.

However Sexton has been an undoubted success as captain, helping steer the side to historic wins and a Grand Slam. There have of course been bumps along the way, with his reaction to being substituted against France in 2020 and his outburst after Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat this year two ugly moments. In France, he’s looked comfortable and in control as Ireland negotiated their way to the knock-out rounds.

“Johnny in terms of leadership, everyone knows when you’re training with Johnny he expects unbelievable standards of himself, he expects it of everyone else,” says Ireland lock Iain Henderson.

“But Johnny galvanises everyone in that aspect and from that and through that, that’s how we constantly see guys getting better and better at training, we see guys constantly getting better on the field.

He leads, he’s a massive leader by example and the competitive edge that Johnny brings, we can see that throughout the squad, how guys like to train.

“He’s obviously been doing this for years and over the last number of years he has become phenomenally talented in having that but also in having the new insight on things of bringing guys together and making the squad as together as possible. But at the same time having that competitive edge to having guys fighting for positions.”

The out-half has been at his brilliant best throughout the pool stages, with the detail and intricacy in his play still at an elite level. Ireland have never had more players who look so comfortable with the ball in their hands, but Sexton remains the man who orchestrates the whole thing.

It’s been just as fascinating to watch him off the pitch. The Ireland captain has spoken well during his media briefings, setting the tone while always keeping the focus on the overall target of winning the World Cup.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton training at the Stade de France yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

And all the while, he’s looked to be enjoying every minute. At this World Cup, Sexton has made a habit of heading out early for the warm-ups and taking in a short lap of the pitch on his own, soaking it all in. He’s also engaged with the crowd during those games, celebrating key plays in their direction or pumping his fists while heading to the bench after being substituted. If he is feeling the pressure, he’s doing a good job of hiding it.

Conor Murray knows the out-half better than most, and believes Sexton’s mood is a reflection of the environment Farrell has created in camp.

“Yeah you’re right. Firstly Johnny’s playing unbelievable rugby,” Murray says. “Any player, when they’re playing well they tend to be in better moods around the place. Johnny – obviously an unbelievable leader of the team – but expects really high standards of himself.

“You know, whatever age he is, he’s playing some of the best rugby of his life. He kind of reflects the mood of the camp. I don’t know how many times I’ve said it in media, how enjoyable it is, in the environment that we’ve created with Faz, and everyone down from there, that’s created.

“So he’s just another player that’s loving life at the moment. As Faz said, right now, this is living. We’re in an extremely privileged position. We talk about the fans coming over to support us. It’s a truly special place to be. That’s part of the motivation to keep this thing going.”

It’s hard to think tonight might be the last time we see Sexton with his boots laced. He’ll hope his final game ends with a gold medal around his neck on 28 October, but whatever happens over these next few hours, days or weeks, the final chapter of his career has been remarkable to watch. It’s all been building up to this.