'It’s the best group I've ever been part of' - Johnny Sexton bows out

JOHNNY SEXTON HAD to fight back the tears as he pondered what all of this has meant to him.

He steadied himself and acknowledged that while this final chapter in France ended in more World Cup dejection, it has included some special moments.

After 118 Ireland caps, two Grand Slams, two other Six Nations titles, two Lions tours, a World Rugby player of the year award, four Heineken/Champions Cups, and several other honours, Sexton’s professional playing career is over at the age of 38.

He dreamed of it ending with glory at this World Cup but that wasn’t to be.

“It’s gutting, isn’t it?” said Sexton after Ireland’s heartbreaking 28-24 defeat to New Zealand in tonight’s thrilling World Cup quarter-final in Paris.

“The last six weeks have been incredible, the support, the way we’ve played, the combination of both has been a dream come true really, for all of us, and I include today as well.

“I just felt they didn’t have to work as hard for their tries, it was like being sucker-punched a couple of times. I’m not taking anything away from them, they’re a quality team, but the way we had to work for our scores and have the upper hand in a lot of parts of the game, and to concede the try we did in the second half and then fight back again just shows the character of the team.

“They’re an incredible bunch really. I’m very, very proud to be part of it.”

It ended with a familiar feeling but right at the death, it looked like Ireland might pinch it. A try would have won it for Sexton and his team and as they ramped up through the phases in the New Zealand 22 before eventually breaking on phase 37, Sexton thought they might steal the win.

“I thought we had them a couple of times,” said Sexton. “Obviously to concede the turnover when we were so close to the line was gutting.

“They scrambled incredibly hard for each other. There were probably a couple of overlaps that we didn’t take full advantage of but again, incredible to have the stakes so high and to go through that many phases, it just showed what this group is made of.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton with his son, Luca. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s gutting that we couldn’t finish it off. Going back to that maul [when Ireland were held up minutes earlier], when you’re over the line, it’s tough to take. Just a kick, if you’re chasing a penalty, it’s a lot easier at the end, but we left it all out there at least.”

While his professional playing days end with this gut-wrenching World Cup defeat, Sexton says he has taken delight in this final part of his playing days under Andy Farrell.

“The last couple of years have definitely been, in a green jersey anyway, the most enjoyable of my career,” said Sexton. “Definitely.”

“The group, the way Faz leads us with the other coaches, everyone runs into camp and never wants to leave. It’s an incredible place to be and that’s what I’ll miss the most. Going to work every day with those guys but I’m just grateful as well.

“You can’t be 38 and sit here giving out too much. I’ve had lots of ups and downs in my career, lots of injuries, so I’ll probably reflect more over the next couple of weeks, take time off and spend it with my family and see what happens.”

And he bowed out by saying sharing his gratitude for all the support from Irish people throughout his career and in recent weeks.

The Green Army have been a special part of this World Cup and Sexton wanted to acknowledge them.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton at the final whistle. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Thank you,” said Sexton. “How can you be prouder to be Irish when you see what’s happened over the last six weeks really?

“We get behind the team like no other. It’s incredible and it’s not wasted on us, and that’s why it is so hard to take really, that we didn’t give them another couple of weekends.

“It’s small margins and that’s sport. That’s life. It’s unfortunate but this group will bounce back.

“They are an incredible bunch led by the man beside me. It’s the best group I have ever been a part of. Bar none.

“These guys will go on and achieve great things and I’ll be sitting in the stand having a pint like you lads.”