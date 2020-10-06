BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sexton set to be fit for Six Nations but Deegan's knee injury is 'not minor'

The 35-year-old was injured during Leinster’s win over the Dragons.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 6:00 AM
JOHNNY SEXTON IS expected to be fit for the restart of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign against Italy in Dublin on 24 October.

The Leinster out-half was replaced in the first half of last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 win over the Dragons after suffering what the province has described as “a minor hamstring injury.”

While the sight of Sexton walking off the pitch at the RDS would have caused concern for Ireland boss Andy Farrell so soon before a busy autumn schedule, the prognosis on Sexton appears to be positive.

johnny-sexton-during-the-warm-up Sexton was injured last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 35-year-old is in line to continue as Ireland captain over the coming months, having taken on that role during the Six Nations earlier this year.

“He should be OK,” said Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi yesterday. “He was taken off more as a precaution than really a serious injury. I think he’ll be fine, yeah, definitely.

“He’s a quick healer normally and he’s a guy who hasn’t got, touch wood, too many bad injuries in his career, so he’s a guy that you can say is robust and hopefully he’ll be running completely fit for the internationals.”

Tighthead prop Andrew Porter was replaced in the second half of Leinster’s clash against the Dragons with a hamstring injury, but his issue is also expected to have cleared in time to be fit and available for the start of Ireland’s autumn schedule.

Unfortunately, it appears Ireland won’t be able to pick Leinster back row Max Deegan, who is facing some time on the sidelines after suffering a worrying knee injury in last weekend’s win.

max-deegan Deegan made his Ireland debut earlier this year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 24-year-old won his first Ireland cap earlier this year but will almost certainly be absent this autumn as he faces further scans on a knee injury that looks serious.

“That’s not a minor injury, definitely,” said Contepomi, “but we haven’t got the final diagnosis because sometimes the clinical assessment and the scans, they don’t talk the same language, so you have to get an expert or consultant to make the final diagnosis and that’s the point we’re at.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what the experts say.”

