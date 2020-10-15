Johnny Sexton on eight-man shortlist for World Rugby Player of the Decade

Sexton was World Rugby Player of the Year in 2018.

IRELAND OUT-HALF JOHNNY Sexton is one of eight players in contention for the World Rugby Player of the Decade award.

Sexton — who won the association’s Player of the Year award in recognition of an outstanding season in 2018 — is joined by the other winners of the annual prize since 2010.

The list features five All Blacks in total with double World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Kieran Read, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett all featuring along with South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit and former France captain Thierry Dusautoir.

Similarly, the Women’s Player of the Year winners since 2010, from Black Fern Carla Hohepa to England’s 2019 recipient Emily Scarratt, have been nominated for the Women’s Player of the Decade award.

The vote is open to the public and will close on 25 October. There are also awards Try of the Decade and Sevens Player of the Decade.

