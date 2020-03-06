Sheikh Mohammed's bitter family dispute ruling may yet have major ramifications for racing

AT A PRESS day ahead of the Festival, Gordon Elliott was taken aback when a journalist for one of the tabloids asked about Labaik, a long-absent horse clearly not going to be running at Cheltenham. Elliott’s irritation was understandable on a couple of levels: he is patently ill at ease with the reality that he trained a horse who was at one stage owned by a convicted drug dealer and was subsequently seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau. Elliott, of course, was completely unaware of all of this but has enough conviction about him to regret it. Being associated with owners of ill-repute is hardly ideal and this has now become an unfortunate reality for the much-respected Jim Bolger, John Oxx, Willie McCreery and Michael Halford, all of whom train horses for Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin.

These trainers are without doubt among my favourite personalities to deal with in the sport. McCreery is a former footballer for Kildare and one of the most talented trainers around. Halford has established himself as one of the best in the game while Oxx and Bolger flirt with legendary status, the latter’s work in Ireland’s fight against cancer immensely inspiring. They are now among the thousands worldwide working with an operation headed by a man who tried to supress a judgement that may yet have major ramifications for racing. Abduction, forced return, torture and a campaign of intimidation were on Thursday among the damning allegations made against the billionaire ruler of Dubai by his former wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein. It was for Princess Haya that Bolger trained New Approach to win the Derby in 2008. Her colours were carried by two jockeys riding on the all-weather this week in England. The allegations have now become established fact, published in a series of judgements by the High Court in London. Unsurprisingly, the Sheikh did not want this all to be made public. Moreover, the ruler of Dubai was found to have “not been open and honest with the court”. In a statement issued after the judgements were published, Sheikh Mohammed said: “This case concerns highly personal and private matters relating to our children. The appeal was made to protect the best interests and welfare of the children. The outcome does not protect my children from media attention in the way that other children in family proceedings in the UK are protected. “As a head of government, I was not able to participate in the court’s fact-finding process. This has resulted in the release of a ‘fact-finding’ judgment which inevitably tells only one side of the story. I ask that the media respect the privacy of our children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK.” Whether or not a man who tried to abduct his children, one of whom has not been seen in public since 2000, is in a place to lecture the media about intruding in their lives is another thing.The ruler of Dubai orchestrated the abductions of two of his children – one from the streets of Cambridge – and subjected his youngest wife, Princess Haya, to a campaign of “intimidation”, the damning UK family court judgment found.