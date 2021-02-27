Joint captains are now banned from lifting GAA trophies together

Wexford's Mathew O'Hanlon and Lee Chin in 2019.

A SINGLE WINNING captain must accept trophies, after GAA Congress endorsed a motion banning joint skippers from receiving cups.

The decision had already been taken by Central Council.

Lee Chin and Matthew O’Hanlon lifted the trophy after Wexford’s Leinster SHC final win in 2019 while clubs like Corofin and Ballygunner had successful joint captains last year.

Kieran O’Leary and Fionn Fitzgerald lifted the Sam Maguire together for Kerry in 2014.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO