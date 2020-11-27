BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-England defender Lescott in line to come out of retirement with Spanish fourth-tier club

The 38-year-old hung up his boots in 2017, but could appear for Racing Murcia against Levante in the Copa Del Rey.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Nov 2020, 1:34 PM
Joleon Lescott was most recently on the books at Sunderland in 2017.
Image: PA
JOLEON LESCOTT COULD be in line to make a surprise return to football three years after retiring from the game. 

The 38-year-old defender enjoyed a club career with Wolves, Everton, Manchester City, West Brom, Aston Villa, AEK Athens and Sunderland — winning two Premier League titles and the FA Cup along the way. 

He also earned 26 caps for England, before hanging up his boots in 2017.

Racing Murcia announced on social media today that Lescott has signed for the club, who play in the Tercera División (Third Division), which is the fourth tier of Spanish football. 

However, Sam Lee in The Athletic reports that he is still weighing up the offer. 

If he accepts, the centre half will make his debut against Levante in the Cope Del Rey on 16 December. 

Oddly, The Athletic add that it will be a once-off appearance, as he does not intend to leave his role as loans manager at Man City. 

