Experienced Dubliner Daly named St Pat's assistant manager

JON DALY HAS been appointed as assistant manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Dubliner comes in as Tim Clancy’s right-hand man; the former Drogheda United boss having taken the reins of the FAI Cup champions earlier this month, after Stephen O’Donnell’s departure for Dundalk.

Daly, 38, had a playing career spanning almost 20 years in England and Scotland, lining out in over 400 professional games and scoring over 100 goals at Stockport County, Hartlepool United, Dundee United and Rangers — to name a few — while he was also an Ireland U21 international.

He took his first steps into coaching in 2015; his first role as Hearts U20 boss, while also serving as the club’s interim first-team manager on two occasions, in 2016 and 2017.

Daly, who completed his Uefa A Licence alongside Clancy and is also a Uefa Pro Licence holder, returns to Dublin from Finland, where he most recently worked with TPS Turku as U23 boss and first-team assistant manager.

“I’m delighted to be joining the club,” he told the Saints’ official website. “I’ve known Tim for a long time since we played against each other in Scotland and did our coaching badges together. I’ve always kept an eye on his coaching career and how he’s been doing and we kept in contact. He did a fantastic job at Drogheda in his first job in management.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Daly as Assistant Manager



The 38-year-old played over 400 professional games in the UK before moving into coaching with Hearts in 2015



Jon holds a UEFA Pro Licence & was most recently working in Finland#StPatsFC #Saints2022 — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 20, 2021

“It didn’t take me too long to accept his offer to join, it’s a really exciting opportunity for me and one I’m really looking forward to.

“I went away at 15 and had a career in professional football, I was very lucky to live that but now I have the opportunity to come back home and help the players at St Pat’s.

“I’ve heard great things about the club, the first team and also the brilliant academy and people involved.

“Tim had a great record at Drogheda United; of working both with experienced players, but also younger ones. There is nothing better as a supporter than seeing academy players develop and do well in the first team, so I’m really looking forward to being involved.”

Clancy added: “Jon has a lot of experience in professional football over the last 20 years as both a player and a coach and I’m very happy to welcome him to the club.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We completed our Uefa A Licence together a few years ago, we have a very good relationship and we’d have similar opinions on football and how the game should be played.

“I’m very pleased to be bringing him into the club. Jon has worked at a high level in recent years with Hearts at U20 and senior level, and has recently been working in Finland. He’ll be a hugely important member of the coaching staff.”