Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

Experienced Dubliner Daly named St Pat's assistant manager

Jon Daly will be Tim Clancy’s right-hand man at the Saints.

By The42 Team Monday 20 Dec 2021, 8:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,289 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5636689
Jon Daly in his role as Hearts interim manager in 2017.
Image: PA
Jon Daly in his role as Hearts interim manager in 2017.
Jon Daly in his role as Hearts interim manager in 2017.
Image: PA

JON DALY HAS been appointed as assistant manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Dubliner comes in as Tim Clancy’s right-hand man; the former Drogheda United boss having taken the reins of the FAI Cup champions earlier this month, after Stephen O’Donnell’s departure for Dundalk.

Daly, 38, had a playing career spanning almost 20 years in England and Scotland, lining out in over 400 professional games and scoring over 100 goals at Stockport County, Hartlepool United, Dundee United and Rangers — to name a few — while he was also an Ireland U21 international.

He took his first steps into coaching in 2015; his first role as Hearts U20 boss, while also serving as the club’s interim first-team manager on two occasions, in 2016 and 2017.

Daly, who completed his Uefa A Licence alongside Clancy and is also a Uefa Pro Licence holder, returns to Dublin from Finland, where he most recently worked with TPS Turku as U23 boss and first-team assistant manager.

“I’m delighted to be joining the club,” he told the Saints’ official website. “I’ve known Tim for a long time since we played against each other in Scotland and did our coaching badges together. I’ve always kept an eye on his coaching career and how he’s been doing and we kept in contact. He did a fantastic job at Drogheda in his first job in management.

“It didn’t take me too long to accept his offer to join, it’s a really exciting opportunity for me and one I’m really looking forward to.

“I went away at 15 and had a career in professional football, I was very lucky to live that but now I have the opportunity to come back home and help the players at St Pat’s.

“I’ve heard great things about the club, the first team and also the brilliant academy and people involved.

“Tim had a great record at Drogheda United; of working both with experienced players, but also younger ones. There is nothing better as a supporter than seeing academy players develop and do well in the first team, so I’m really looking forward to being involved.”

Clancy added: “Jon has a lot of experience in professional football over the last 20 years as both a player and a coach and I’m very happy to welcome him to the club.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We completed our Uefa A Licence together a few years ago, we have a very good relationship and we’d have similar opinions on football and how the game should be played.

“I’m very pleased to be bringing him into the club. Jon has worked at a high level in recent years with Hearts at U20 and senior level, and has recently been working in Finland. He’ll be a hugely important member of the coaching staff.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie