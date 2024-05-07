St Pat's sack manager Jon Daly after poor run of results

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have sacked manager, Jon Daly, less than seven months after winning the FAI Cup.

In a curt statement, the club said, ‘St Patrick’s Athletic can confirm that Jon Daly has been relieved of his duties as First Team Manager.

‘Chairman Garrett Kelleher said: “We would like to thank Jon for his time at the club, and in particular our FAI Cup success at The Aviva last November.

‘We wish Jon the very best for the future.”

Results have not been disastrous for the Inchicore-based side this season, and they beat Shamrock Rovers and drew away to Dundalk before a mini-slump of a draw with Waterford, a 3-1 defeat away to Derry, 1-0 loss to Shelbourne, though things were looking up after a 1-0 win over Drogheda.

Last night’s loss to Sligo Rovers, however, sealed his fate.

Daly replaced Tim Clancy, who resigned on 2 May last year.