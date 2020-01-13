This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It’d be a dream' - Irish midfielder hopes extending Aberdeen loan puts him on McCarthy's radar

Jon Gallagher has committed to the Scottish outfit for the rest of the season.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 13 Jan 2020, 7:31 PM
Gallagher in action for Aberdeen last month.
Image: Graham Stuart
Image: Graham Stuart

DUNDALK-BORN STRIKER Jon Gallagher says he hopes that extending his loan at Aberdeen puts him on the radar of the Ireland national team.

Gallagher, who previously received a call-up to the Ireland U21 squad, has recently committed to staying with the Dons until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 23-year-old joined the Scottish outfit from Atlanta United last summer and has made 27 appearances so far this season, scoring once and providing six assists.

Gallagher was drafted into the Ireland U21 squad in 2017 but broke his ankle, meaning he has yet to represent his country.

Ireland have a crunch Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia coming up in March, and Gallagher says he is monitoring their progress under Mick McCarthy.

“I keep a close eye on them [Ireland],” Gallagher is quoted by The Press and Journal as saying in relation to his international ambitions. 

“I knew that coming over here that was potentially a thing that could happen and I would like to think it is.

“I was involved with the U21s; I got called up but then broke my ankle. Hopefully I’m at least on their radar.

It’d be a dream for any boy – I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t. But it’s not at the top of my list. I’m just focused on myself and trying to break into the starting 11 here.”

Gallagher is currently with the Aberdeen squad in Dubai for their winter training camp ahead of their Scottish Cup clash with Dumbarton on Saturday.

About the author:

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

