Tuesday 15 December 2020
Irish attacker Gallagher signed by Major League Soccer's newest franchise

Versatile 24-year-old Jon Gallagher will be playing for Austin FC during the 2021 MLS season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 10:29 AM
Jon Gallagher at Atlanta United.
Image: Gregory Fisher
Image: Gregory Fisher

THERE’LL BE AN Irish presence in the newest team in Major League Soccer after Austin FC completed the signing of Jon Gallagher.

Ahead of today’s Expansion Draft in the US, Austin traded up to $225,000 of General Allocation Money to bring in Gallagher from Atlanta United.

The 24-year-old had been on Atlanta’s books since he was selected 14th overall by the club in the 2018 MLS Super Draft.

A versatile player who can also operate as a full-back and midfielder, Gallagher played mostly in wide attacking roles while making 16 MLS appearances in 2020.

He also featured 31 times in all competitions while on loan at Aberdeen last season, during which he found the net in a 2-2 draw with Rangers.

Gallagher, who’s originally from Dundalk, made the breakthrough into Major League Soccer after excelling during his four years at the University of Notre Dame.

Austin FC will begin life in the top tier of professional soccer in America for the 2021 season. The team will be managed by former USA international Josh Wolff, with former Manchester City and Rangers midfielder Claudio Reyna midfielder serving as sporting director. 

