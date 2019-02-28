This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
MMA star Jon Jones still clear to fight at UFC 235 despite atypical drug test results

The Nevada State Athletic Commission have released a statement.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 11:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,043 Views 4 Comments
UFC 235 Jones Drug Test Mixed Martial Arts Jon Jones. Source: John Locher

REIGNING UFC LIGHT heavyweight champion John Jones remains allowed to fight at UFC 235 on Saturday despite another twist in the ongoing saga.

In late January, the 31-year-old American was given a one-fight license by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to compete against Anthony Smith, but Jones was required to be drug tested at least twice a month in the build up.

Two of the results have come back atypical, as explained in a statement from the NSAC this evening:

Jones (23-1, 1 NC) tested positive for the oral steroid Turinabol, the same metabolite that caused issues in December ahead of UFC 232.

“Dr Daniel Eichner, President and Laboratory Director of Sports Medicine and Research Laboratory (SMRTL), reviewed the above investigative reports and determined that they show no evidence that dehydrocholormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) has been re-administered,” the NAC’s statement reads.

“Dr Eichener further provided that there is no scientific or medical evidence that the athlete (Jones) would have an unfair advantage leading up to, or for, his contest scheduled on March 2, 2019.

“The above analytical findings are consistent with the NSAC’s January 29, 2019 order to issue Mr. Jones a single fight license and, as such, the findings will not preclude him from competing on March 2, 2019.

“Mr. Jones will continue to be subject to random drug testing and monitoring so as to assure his continued compliance.”

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

