MMA star Jon Jones still clear to fight at UFC 235 despite atypical drug test results

REIGNING UFC LIGHT heavyweight champion John Jones remains allowed to fight at UFC 235 on Saturday despite another twist in the ongoing saga.

In late January, the 31-year-old American was given a one-fight license by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to compete against Anthony Smith, but Jones was required to be drug tested at least twice a month in the build up.

Two of the results have come back atypical, as explained in a statement from the NSAC this evening:

Nevada State Athletic Commission statement on Jon Jones. #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/S9J38gvihI — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 28, 2019

Jones (23-1, 1 NC) tested positive for the oral steroid Turinabol, the same metabolite that caused issues in December ahead of UFC 232.

“Dr Daniel Eichner, President and Laboratory Director of Sports Medicine and Research Laboratory (SMRTL), reviewed the above investigative reports and determined that they show no evidence that dehydrocholormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) has been re-administered,” the NAC’s statement reads.

“Dr Eichener further provided that there is no scientific or medical evidence that the athlete (Jones) would have an unfair advantage leading up to, or for, his contest scheduled on March 2, 2019.

Despite these findings, Jones will be allowed to fight Sat. This is the same long-term metabolite that was talked about in Dec + they believe he can’t be punished multiple times for the same infraction aka double jeopardy. Jones has been tested 6 times since the hearing in Jan. https://t.co/LDIDxGsYPy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 28, 2019

“The above analytical findings are consistent with the NSAC’s January 29, 2019 order to issue Mr. Jones a single fight license and, as such, the findings will not preclude him from competing on March 2, 2019.

“Mr. Jones will continue to be subject to random drug testing and monitoring so as to assure his continued compliance.”

