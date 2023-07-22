Jon Rahm soars into contention with stunning 63 at Open Championship

BRIAN HARMAN’S YAWNING five-shot lead at the Open Championship was instantly assailed on a morning of low scoring at Hoylake.

Heavy overnight rain softened the course, and less breezy conditions meant many of the high-profile players who spent the first two days battling to make the cut could fly out of the traps. Nobody did so better than Masters champion Jon Rahm, who catapulted himself through the leaderboard to move from T39 to T2 with a stunning 63, the lowest score ever recorded in an Open Championship at the Liverpool venue.

Rahm went out in a two-under 33 and then proceeded to shred the back nine, deemed the tougher half of the course as it swings out toward the windy coastline. Rahm made a mockery of that, birdieing all but the 13th, 14th, and 17th holes; a rare underhit putt costing him another birdie on the latter.

Rahm walked off to the cheers of the 18th green just as leader Harman was teeing off next-door at the first tee.

Harman had spent the morning watching a succession of players begin to form around a soggy course: Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay both carded a four-under 67, with Xander Schauffele and defending champion Cameron Smith each shooting a 68.

Not all of the big games found form today, however, with Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka left in a tie for 64th place at +4, each shooting a one-over round of 72.

The Irish challenge winnowed yesterday with Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, and amateur Alex Maguire all missing the cut, but Padraig Harrington did battle through to the weekend. Today he carded a two-over 73, marred by a double-bogey at the 10th hole followed by another bogey at 11 and another at 14.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, signalled his intent to chase down Harman with a clinic of ball-striking across his early holes: his average putting distance across his first four holes was all of eight feet. He sank two birdies and rolled his head in frustration at not sinking another two.

The chase is on.

This piece will be updated throughout the day, and you can follow the leaderboard live here