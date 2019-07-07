This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jon Rahm wins 2019 Irish Open after superb final round 62 at Lahinch

The 24-year-old Spaniard has won this year’s Irish Open with sixteen under par.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 4:45 PM
55 minutes ago 3,833 Views 1 Comment
Rahm celebrates a birdie putt on the 17th.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Rahm celebrates a birdie putt on the 17th.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JON RAHM HAS won the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch, the second time he has won the competition in three years.

The 24-year-old finished 16 under par after a superb round of 62 on Sunday.

“I keep saying I love this tournament,” he said. “I love the country, I love the people — it feels like home.”

Cormac Sharvin was the highest-placed Irishman at this year’s competition, finishing nine-under par following a memorable week for the 26-year-old.

Shane Lowry finished with a final round 68, ending up four-under par, while Padraig Harrington finished one-under par following a final round 70 on Sunday.

