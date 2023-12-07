Spanish star Jon Rahm poised to join LIV golf – reports

Spanish star Jon Rahm is poised to join LIV Golf in a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, multiple US media outlets have reported.

The 29-year-old two-time major champion, who had previously pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour during golf’s bitter civil war, could sign for the Saudi-backed circuit by the end of this week, reports said.

The Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN all reported on Thursday that the reigning Masters champion was finalising a deal to quit the PGA Tour for LIV.

Rahm’s representatives have not commented on the reported deal, which reports have said could be worth between $300 million and $600 million to the Spaniard.

If Rahm’s defection to LIV is confirmed, he would become one of the biggest stars to join LIV, the upstart circuit whose emergence has upended the golfing world over the past two years.

The looming capture of Rahm comes as the PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf attempt to finalise the details of their bombshell merger announced in June.

A deadline of December 31 has been set to agree a framework for the new PGA-LIV joint venture.

It has been speculated that Rahm’s signing could either be a tactic by LIV’s backers to force the PGA Tour to conclude a deal by the agreed deadline, or a move to give fresh impetus to the rival circuit in 2024 if the proposed joint tie-up collapses.

The possibility of Rahm jumping ship to LIV had once seemed unthinkable.

While LIV successfully recruited major winners such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith, Rahm had been one of the most staunch PGA loyalists, repeatedly stating that the riches offered by LIV held no appeal when balanced against the tradition of the PGA Tour.

“I laugh when people rumor me with LIV. I’ve never liked the format,” Rahm said earlier this year.

Last year, Rahm said he had discussed the possibility of a move with his wife Kelley and decided to remain firmly in the PGA Tour camp.

“Money is great, but when Kelly and I started talking about it, we’re like, ‘Would our lifestyle change if we got $400 million?’ No,” Rahm said.

“It would not change one bit. Truth be told, I could retire right now and I could live a very happy life and not play golf again.

“I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world.”

In February last year, Rahm had given a categorical assurance he would remain with the PGA Tour.

“This is my official, my one and only time I’ll talk about this, where I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour,” Rahm said.

“There has been a lot of talk and speculation about the Saudi league. It’s just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour.”

– © AFP 2023