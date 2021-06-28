Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Henrik Larsson's former assistant appointed Arsenal women's head coach

Jonas Eidevall led Rosengard to the quarter-finals of last season’s Women’s Champions League.

By Press Association Monday 28 Jun 2021, 1:05 PM
46 minutes ago 624 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5479512
Jonas Eidevall.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Jonas Eidevall.
Jonas Eidevall.
Image: DPA/PA Images

JONAS EIDEVALL HAS been appointed as Arsenal’s new head coach.

The 38-year-old Swede joins the Women’s Super League side from Rosengard, succeeding Joe Montemurro.

Eidevall said in quotes on Arsenal’s official website: “I feel honoured to be taking this role. Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women’s team in England. I want to add to these honours.

“It’s super important that we win, and we will be very ambitious about that, but it’s even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis. I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal.”

Eidevall managed men’s side Lunds BK before moving into women’s football by joining Rosengard, where he was assistant and then head coach, and oversaw them winning back-to-back Swedish league titles in 2013 and 2014.

He subsequently had a brief spell as Henrik Larsson’s assistant at Helsingborg, then returned to Rosengard and guided them to a Swedish Cup triumph in 2018 and another league title a year later. The team reached the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: “Jonas was the standout candidate of everybody that we considered for this role and we think he’s going to be a great fit to be the head coach of Arsenal Women. It was important that we found the right person to represent our club, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

As for his coaching style, he will bring the style of football that Arsenal fans want to see. He’s someone who likes to play on the front foot, high-tempo, attractive, attacking football.

“The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. So we’re delighted that he’s joining us.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Montemurro stepped down from the job he had been in since November 2017 at the end of the 2020-21 season, with Arsenal having finished third in the Women’s Super League to secure a return to the Champions League.

The Australian’s tenure included the team winning the WSL in 2019, their first league title since 2012, and the League Cup in 2018. Montemurro has since taken charge of Juventus’ women’s side.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie