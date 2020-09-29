Irish U21 striker leaves Celtic on loan

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 striker Jonathan Afolabi has joined Dundee on loan from Celtic.

Afolabi joined Celtic from Southampton in the summer of 2019, but has yet to make a first team appearance for the Bhoys. He was sent on loan to Dunfermline in January, for whom he scored twice in six appearances until the Covid-19 pandemic brought that stint to a premature end.

He has today joined Dundee on a season-long loan deal, and trained with his new team-mates for the first time yesterday. Dundee are in the Scottish Championship – the second tier – and the season is due to kick off on 17 October.

Afolabi has made two appearances at U21 international level for Ireland, having starred at last year’s U19 European Championships, performances which earned him a place in the team of the tournament.