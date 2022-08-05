Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 5 August 2022
Advertisement

Big coup for Bohemians as Jonathan Afolabi signs from Celtic

‘At 6ft 2in, he is a big powerful striker who can hopefully make a big impact at the club.’

By The42 Team Friday 5 Aug 2022, 6:18 PM
18 minutes ago 816 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5834444
Signed, sealed, delivered: Jonathan Afolabi.
Image: Bohemian FC.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Jonathan Afolabi.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Jonathan Afolabi.
Image: Bohemian FC.

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Republic of Ireland underage star Jonathan Afolabi from Celtic.

The 22-year-old striker joins the Gypsies, having enjoyed successful loan spells in Scotland in recent seasons with Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians.

It’s a big coup for Bohs, with Shamrock Rovers among those interested in Afolabi of late.

“I would like to welcome Jonathan to the club,” manager Keith Long said. “We felt it was important to bring another attacking option to add to what we have already in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ethon Varian.

“At 22, Jonathan has good experience in Scotland from his loan periods from Celtic in addition to representing Ireland all the way up to U21 level.

“At 6ft 2in, he is a big powerful striker who can hopefully make a big impact at the club.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Afolabi is the ninth arrival to Dalymount Park this summer, following the additions of Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town), James Clarke (Drogheda United), Laurenz Dehl (Union Berlin, loan), Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), Declan McDaid (Dundee), Jon McCracken (Norwich City, loan) John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) and Ethon Varian (Stoke City). 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie