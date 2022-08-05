Big coup for Bohemians as Jonathan Afolabi signs from Celtic

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Republic of Ireland underage star Jonathan Afolabi from Celtic.

The 22-year-old striker joins the Gypsies, having enjoyed successful loan spells in Scotland in recent seasons with Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians.

It’s a big coup for Bohs, with Shamrock Rovers among those interested in Afolabi of late.

“I would like to welcome Jonathan to the club,” manager Keith Long said. “We felt it was important to bring another attacking option to add to what we have already in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ethon Varian.

“At 22, Jonathan has good experience in Scotland from his loan periods from Celtic in addition to representing Ireland all the way up to U21 level.

“At 6ft 2in, he is a big powerful striker who can hopefully make a big impact at the club.”

Afolabi is the ninth arrival to Dalymount Park this summer, following the additions of Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town), James Clarke (Drogheda United), Laurenz Dehl (Union Berlin, loan), Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), Declan McDaid (Dundee), Jon McCracken (Norwich City, loan) John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) and Ethon Varian (Stoke City).