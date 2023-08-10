Bohs' Afolabi scoops Player of the Month award with five-goal burst

BOHEMIANS STRIKER JONATHAN Afolabi was voted SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July after a red-hot month with five goals in four games.

The 23-year-old was the key man in Bohs’ unbeaten run across the month, scoring the winner against Dundalk and both goals in a 2-0 victory over UCD, as well as their equaliser against Shelbourne.

That goal rush took Afolabi’s total to 10 in the league this season, while he was also Bohs’ FAI Cup hero with the only goal in their 1-0 derby win over near neighbours Shels.

Declan Devine’s side are currently third in the table and face a mouthwatering clash away to second-placed St Pat’s on Friday night, with both title hopefuls out to close the gap on leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement

“I’m buzzing,” Afolabi said as he topped the vote ahead of Emmanuel Adegboyega — who caught the eye in his final appearances for Drogheda United before his move to Norwich City — and Bohs team-mate James McManus.

“It feels like more of a team achievement than my own. Everyone had a hand in it – the staff, the players, putting in a load of work to make sure the players and the team becomes better.

“The quality has been really good going forward, the players are starting to click. It’s good to get on the end of those chances and it was good to stick a good few away.”