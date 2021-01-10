BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dundee condemn ‘vile racist messages’ aimed at Ireland U21 international Afolabi

The Dubliner, who is on loan from Celtic, was sent the messages after Dundee’s Scottish Cup win yesterday.

By Press Association Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 1:15 PM
38 minutes ago 1,748 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5321311
Jonathan Afolabi was targeted on social media.
Image: Jeff Holmes/PA
Image: Jeff Holmes/PA

DUNDEE HAVE CONDEMNED “vile racist messages” received by Ireland U21 international Jonathan Afolabi.

The Dubliner — who is on loan at Dundee from Celtic — shared a string of racist abuse messages he received from one user on his Instagram account after netting a stoppage-time equaliser during a 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday night.

A Dundee statement read: “Following last night’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose we were made aware of vile racist messages that had been directed to one of our players.

“Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form.

“Racism has no place in society. We have reported these unacceptable messages and will look into what further steps can be taken.

“Sadly, this isn’t the first incident in the last seven days which has seen one of our players being subjected to abuse.

“After last weekend’s match with Heart of Midlothian, another player received disgusting messages which have also been reported.

“As a club we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support.”

About the author
Press Association

