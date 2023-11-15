Jonathan Caldwell's shot at DP World Tour card slips away on final day of Q School

DOWN’S JONATHAN CALDWELL missed out on a DP World Tour card after he finished three shots outside the qualifying places at the final stage of Q School on Wednesday.

Caldwell was the only one of the six Irish hopefuls to make the 72-hole cut at the six-round qualifier at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain, but needed to finish among the top 25 and ties to earn main tour playing privileges for 2024.

He started the day in a tie for 24th place but a final round of one-over par 72 — which included two double-bogeys — saw him tumble out of contention and down the leaderboard to finish tied-47th on 11-under par.

A total of 33 players finished on 14-under or better to clinch their tour cards, with Germany’s Freddy Schott finishing top of the leaderboard on 27-under par.