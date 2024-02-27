France's Jonathan Danty suspended for rest of Six Nations

FRANCE CENTRE JONATHAN Danty will miss the rest of the Six Nations after being handed a five-week suspension following his red card against Italy.

The 31-year-old will miss France’s final two matches of the tournament, away to Wales and at home to England.

“The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play and that it had been worthy of a red card.

“The Disciplinary Committee accepted that the player had acted recklessly, and not maliciously or with intent,” said a statement on the Six Nations site.

Danty earned red in Lille on Sunday after a hit on Italian centre Juan Ignacio Brex, his tackle was deemed high and after initially being shown a yellow card, it was upgraded to a red by the television match official.

“The Disciplinary Committee also highlighted that the player had accepted guilt at the earliest opportunity and shown immediate remorse on the field of play,” the statement added.

The committee decided that the incident was worthy of a six-week suspension but reduced it by two weeks due to “mitigating factors”, namely Danty’s “apology, acknowledgement of guilt and good conduct at the hearing”.

However, due to the player’s disciplinary record one week was added to the suspension, resulting in the five-week ban that ends his participation in the 2024 Six Nations.

