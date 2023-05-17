Influential Danty brings power, pace and flair to La Rochelle backline

WHENEVER THE SIZE and power in the La Rochelle ranks is mentioned, dominant forwards such as Will Skelton and Uini Atonio tend to spring to mind.

However what makes Ronan O’Gara’s side such a threat is the fact they also boast plenty of power across a dynamic, exciting backline.

During La Rochelle’s march to a famous Heineken Champions Cup success last season – and indeed France’s Grand Slam win the same year – centre Jonathan Danty was instrumental on both sides of the ball. Strong in the tackle, Danty is a ferocious ball-carrier who also acts as one of La Rochelle’s biggest threats at the breakdown.

The 6″, 106kgs centre has endured an injury-disrupted season but appears to have timed his latest recovery just in time for Saturday’s Champions Cup final showdown with Leinster in Dublin, playing 60 minutes and winning two trademark turnovers in last weekend’s Top 14 defeat to Montpellier.

In his Monday press conference this week, O’Gara said he is undecided on whether to put Danty in from the start against Leinster or use his energy from the bench. Whatever his role, the 30-year-old will be confident of making an impact.

When the two sides met in last year’s final in Marseille, Danty’s battles with Leinster captain Johnny Sexton provided some of the most physical encounters of the game.

Here, 32 minutes in with the La Rochelle leading 9-7, the centre makes ground with a typically dominant carry to drive his team over the halfway line even though Sexton – who doesn’t lack a physical edge himself – is well placed to get power into his tackle.

Robbie Henshaw was then on the other end of Danty’s power, the Leinster centre pushed back with a huge tackle from his opposite number as Leinster searched for their first try in the early stages of the second half.

The close up offers a clearer image of the power Dantry generates in the tackle.

Danty’s most memorable carry of the game arrived in the 48th minute, even though the French international was beginning to feel the effects of an attritional encounter, and once again it was Sexton on the receiving end.

Taking the ball on at speed, Danty meets Sexton on the halfway line again and sends the Leinster captain backwards with a powerful drive, Leinster needing the combination of three players – Sexton, Henshaw and Josh van der Flier to ground Danty. Even if you do everything right against a player as forceful as Danty, stopping him tends to require multiple defenders, which then runs the danger of leaving gaps in the defensive line elsewhere.

Less than 10 minutes later, Danty is on hand again to force Sexton back and carry La Rochelle right up to the edge of the Leinster 22.

While much of Danty’s work isn’t glamorous, it provides energy to his team while draining the opposition.

Here’s another example from La Rochelle’s last 16 defeat of Gloucester this season, where Danty manages to make ground despite the attention of three defenders, using his right arm for a huge fend on Billy Twelvetrees.

La Rochelle quickly get bodies in to recycle the ball, and 10 seconds later they score their first try of the afternoon, Pierre Bourgarit dotting down as Gloucester scramble across to try cover the line.

His work on the other side of the ball is just as important for both La Rochelle and France.

Danty missed France’s Six Nations loss to Ireland in Dublin with a knee injury but came back into the team for the record win at Twickenham in round four.

The England coaches were cleary wary of what Danty would add to the French defence, and in the week leading up the game, they had Manu Tuilagi playing the role of Danty during their training sessions in a bid to familiarise the players with what was coming their way.

On the day, Danty still managed to be hugely influential in France’s statement performance of the tournament.

In the opening 10 minutes, with England trailing 10-0 and looking to find a way into the game, Lewis Ludlam carries into contact and is forced to ground. Danty is straight in and gets his body in a great position to force the penalty as Ludlam is pinged for not releasing.

It was the start of a brilliant defensive display by Danty, where he was utterly dominant at the breakdown.

Later in the first half, he showed good alertness to put pressure on England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and slow England’s ball.

It’s really sharp from Danty, although on this occasion England actually react well themselves and on the next phase, after Danty works hard to get back into a defensive position, he’s a little too eager to get the turnover and is pinged for offside – a decision which appears to take him by surprise.

With 53 minutes played, England are trailing 27-10 but beginning to find some rhythm with their play. However, Danty pops up to frustrate them again, doing really well to get hands on the ball at the breakdown and winning the penalty as Jack Willis catches him with a neck roll.

It’s not immediately clear on first viewing, but the close up shows Danty’s excellent body position over the ball, and just crucially, the speed at which he gets into that position.

That ability to read the situation and react quickly aids his attacking game too – best illustrated with his try against Scotland in the 2022 Six Nations. While Danty gets a bit of fortune during this France counter-attack, he also gets the reward for putting himself in the right place at the right time and reacting quickest to an awkward bounce of the ball.

The score was his second big contribution as France delivered two hammer blows either side of half time. Just before the break, a battering-ram carry from Danty builds momentum in a move that ends with Gael Fickou crossing in the corner.

That power might be Danty’s strongest attribute, but he has the pace and skill to keep defenders on their toes too, as seen in this try assist for Tawera Kerr-Barlow against Bordeaux in last season’s Champions Cup pool stages, where he produces a brilliant offload after a speedy linebreak.

In the reverse fixture a week previously, Danty had turned finisher to score his second try in as many games – his quick footwork creating some doubt in the defender, who fails to commit before Danty gets over in the corner.

Power, pace, and even a bit of flair – the influential centre offers a multi-layered threat as La Rochelle look to burst Leinster’s European dreams for the third year running this weekend.

