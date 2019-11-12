This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Key centre Davies set to miss Six Nations as Wales suffer double injury blow

Rhys Patchell has sustained a shoulder injury but is expected to return in 12-16 weeks.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,796 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4888777
Davies hurt his left knee in the World Cup group game against Fiji.
Image: David Davies
Davies hurt his left knee in the World Cup group game against Fiji.
Davies hurt his left knee in the World Cup group game against Fiji.
Image: David Davies

WALES HEAD COACH WAYNE Pivac is likely to be without two key players in centre Jonathan Davies and fly-half Rhys Patchell for his baptism of fire in next year’s Six Nations.

Both are due to undergo surgery with Davies definitely out of contention for the Six Nations — which sees Wales get their campaign underway on February 1 against Italy — as he faces six months out due to a knee injury.

Davies, capped 81 times, hurt his left knee in the World Cup group game against Fiji while setting up a try.

He then sat out the quarter-final win over France.

The 31-year-old returned for the narrow semi-final loss to eventual champions South Africa and the third-place play-off thumping by New Zealand, with his knee heavily strapped.

Davies’s Scarlets team-mate Patchell, who played second string to Dan Biggar at the World Cup, is to go under the knife for a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old hurt his shoulder in the third-place clash with New Zealand and is expected to be on the sidelines for three to four months.

“Rhys Patchell and Jonathan Davies both face surgery following injuries sustained in the recent Rugby World Cup,” read a joint statement from the Scarlets and the WRU.

“Rhys Patchell is expected to return to play between 12-16 weeks following a shoulder injury, whereas Jonathan Davies faces at least six months recovering from knee surgery.”

Pivac, who replaced fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland at the helm after the World Cup, is already without Gareth Anscombe, who suffered a knee injury prior to the tournament.

Pivac’s first match in charge is against the Barbarians, who will be coached by Gatland, in Cardiff on November 30.

- © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie