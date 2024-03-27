Jonathan Hill continues as FAI CEO following board meeting

FAI CEO JONATHAN Hill is to continue in his role following the conclusion of a scheduled FAI board meeting today.

A report by the Irish Independent yesterday flagged that Hill’s position would be up for discussion at today’s board meeting.

Hill’s future has been the subject of significant speculation since last month’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee, at which he argued he did not request an erroneous payment in lieu of holiday days not taken, and it instead came about because of a “throwaway line” in an email which, he said, was interpreted as a formal request for the money.

Hill has since returned the money to the FAI. While FAI chairman Tony Keohane backed Hill in front of PAC, president Paul Cooke said his confidence in Hill had been “challenged.”

The FAI met for their scheduled monthly meeting at 9.30 this morning, with Hill’s position among several items on the agenda. While Hill is thought to have lost the backing of several board members, the meeting did not result in his immediate exit.

Board members were also updated on the ongoing search for a new men’s senior team manager, and were told that the process remains on track for an announcement in early April, likely to happen in the days after the women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against England on 9 April.

An FAI Spokesperson told The 42, ”The board of the FAI had its scheduled end of month meeting this morning and a range of issues were discussed. The process to appoint our senior men’s team Head Coach will now be finalised, led by the CEO and Director of Football, with an announcement planned in April as planned.”