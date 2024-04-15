Chief executive Jonathan Hill to leave FAI at end of April

LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
JONATHAN HILL IS to leave his position as FAI chief executive.
Hill will leave the Association on 30 April and an interim CEO will be announced “in due course, followed by a structured search for a full-time successor”, according to the FAI.
Hill joined the FAI as CEO in November 2020 and has been at the helm of the association for the past three and a half years.
FAI president Paul Cooke said: ”Jonathan has worked incredibly hard in creating the solid foundations for growth and I am sure the board, executive and staff can now build on those foundations to create real change for the largest participation sport in the country. I wish Jonathan every success in the future.”
Hill said: “Since 2020, the FAI team and the wider football community have embraced what has been a radical transformation process for the Association and I’m proud of what has been achieved.
“We have developed a new, dynamic senior leadership team, a clear strategic vision, a bold plan to address football’s wider infrastructure needs and a stable and growing financial platform for further and sustainable growth.
“A notable step forward was the 2021 Equal Pay agreement which has been a vital catalyst for the rapid rise of the Women’s senior national team over this period, culminating in a historic first World Cup appearance in Australia in 2023: Our successful bids to host EURO 2028 and the UEFA Europa League Final next month are testament to the progress delivered by the FAI staff and their incredible commitment and hard work.
“I firmly believe that the future is bright for Irish football.”
Tony Keohane, independent Chair of the Board of the FAI said: ”Jonathan joined the association during a difficult time in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic and helped the association navigate an extremely challenging period.
“On behalf of the Board of the FAI, I want to thank Jonathan for his hard work and dedication over the past number of years and wish him well for the future.
“Not only did Jonathan guide the association and the game through an incredibly difficult pandemic period, but he led the transformation in the association and leaves us
“We are grateful to have benefited